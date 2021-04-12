New England has one of the most epic national park bike rides in America, according to Bicycling magazine

Bikers can tackle a 45-mile network of crushed-rock carriage roads.

In this May 2, 2013 file photo, the sun's rays strike the rocky coast of Acadia National Park on Mt. Desert Island in Maine.
In this May 2, 2013 file photo, the sun's rays strike the rocky coast of Acadia National Park on Mt. Desert Island in Maine. –(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
April 12, 2021 | 11:11 AM

If your 2021 biking goals include tackling a national park, you’re in luck: Acadia National Park, New England’s only national park, offers one of the most epic national park bike rides in America, according to Bicycling magazine.

Related Links

The carriage roads at Acadia National Park are among the 13 best national park rides in America, according to the publication, which called the spot “a utopia” for cyclists of all ages and levels.

“Each park is a national treasure in its own right, and though there are plenty of ways to explore, from hiking to running to scenic tours, we’re partial to thinking that riding through them on a bike is the best way to reap the great rewards of discovery, history, beauty, and awe,” the publication wrote about the list.

Advertisement

Here’s what Bicycling magazine had to say about Acadia National Park:

“Acadia National Park is a utopia for all ages and levels of cyclists—largely due to the 45-mile network of crushed-rock carriage roads that are closed to motor vehicles. The park comprises most of Mount Desert Island in Maine and offers incredible panoramic views of the Atlantic Coast from the top of Cadillac Mountain, which is famous for being one of the first places in the U.S. where the sunrise is visible each morning. The climb up is smooth and gradual with stunning views. Ride it in the summer when the wind chill at the top isn’t so bad—you’ll want to linger and soak in the views.”

Check out the entire list of 13 best national park rides.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Travel New England Travel Outdoors Rankings Summer Road Trips Maine Maine Travel

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
A rendering of Mill City Park at Franklin Falls.
RIVER SURFING?
New England's first whitewater park is set to open this year April 11, 2021 | 10:47 PM
Cherry tree blossoms in the Boston Public Garden.
Spring
Share your photos of spring's beauty in full bloom April 9, 2021 | 4:09 PM
Monument Mountain in Great Barrington.
Outdoors
Trustees of Reservations change 'offensive' names at Monument Mountain April 9, 2021 | 11:52 AM
Appleton Farms in Ipswich-Hamilton is a popular place for family outings, and has a store of locally-sourced products.
Outdoors
Do you like to hike? This Mass. competition may reward you for it. April 9, 2021 | 10:34 AM
Winthrop, MA--529/2014--Plane take-offs from Logan Airport are viewed from a residential neighborhood. Scenes in Winthrop are photographed, on Thursday, May 29, 2014. Photos by Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff Topic: 060814location Reporter: XXX
Travel
TSA: Passenger volume is steadily rising at New England airports April 8, 2021 | 4:48 PM
FROM MERLIN ARCHIVE DO NOT RESEND TO LIBRARY Wellfleet, MA 08/16/06 Randy Dickersbach (cq) of Pennsylvania, jumps over a wave at Marconi Beach at the Cape Cod National Seashore. He is visiting the Cape while on vacation with his family. (Bill Greene/ Globe Staff) Library Tag 08212006 Metro Library Tag 06032007 Travel - New England Cape Cod -- Library Tag 09292007 Sidekick Library Tag 07122009 Metro
Summer Travel
What Cape Cod officials are saying about the summer season April 8, 2021 | 2:37 PM
Tanglewood Shed in 2018.
Travel
Tanglewood to host live music again this summer, releases 2021 schedule April 8, 2021 | 11:28 AM
15tank - The Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historic Park, pictured here, is Vermont's only national park. (Woodstock Area Chamber of Commerce)
'quintessential New England'
These 3 small New England towns leave a big impression, according to Country Living April 7, 2021 | 5:05 PM
A house in Monterey is among the most wishlisted family-friendly stays on Airbnb.
Travel
One of the most wishlisted family-friendly stays on Airbnb is in Massachusetts April 6, 2021 | 1:08 PM
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MARCH 20: A view of the Prudential Center and the Boston City skyline on March 20, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. Local gyms and health clubs have been shut down across the country due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, but people have still been encouraged to exercise outside while social distancing. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
BOSTON TOURISM
The city is launching a new tourism campaign to help combat its 'racist' reputation April 5, 2021 | 6:27 PM
Sunset at the Golden Gate Bridge credit: Ken Rhodes / Shutterstock:
Readers Weigh In
Boston.com readers share their thoughts on traveling after vaccination April 5, 2021 | 10:20 AM
Nobska Point Lighthouse in Woods Hole.
'Uniquely Charming'
Two Mass. places named among 'most charming' in U.S. April 2, 2021 | 3:17 PM
Winthrop, MA--529/2014--Plane take-offs from Logan Airport are viewed from a residential neighborhood. Scenes in Winthrop are photographed, on Thursday, May 29, 2014. Photos by Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff Topic: 060814location Reporter: XXX
Travel
Will you travel once you are vaccinated? April 1, 2021 | 3:41 PM
JetBlue debuts redesigned Red Sox livery in time for opening day at Fenway Park.
Red Sox
JetBlue debuts redesigned Red Sox plane in time for Opening Day April 1, 2021 | 12:43 PM
The Best
A Mass. destination ranked among the 23 most charming towns in America March 31, 2021 | 12:44 PM
The skyline in Reykjavik, Iceland, on April 7, 2016. MUST CREDIT: Bloomberg photo by Arnaldur Halldorsson.
Flights
Delta is launching daily flights from Boston to a European destination March 30, 2021 | 1:08 PM
A rendering of a restaurant inside Raffles Boston Back Bay Hotel & Residences, opening in 2022.
Hotels
'It’s not easy to stand out next to the Hancock' March 29, 2021 | 10:35 AM
Red Clover Ale Company in Brandon, Vermont was just named among the best new breweries in America by USA Today readers.
The Best
USA Today: One of the country's best new breweries is in New England March 26, 2021 | 3:41 PM
Schoodic Woods Campground at Acadia National Park in Maine.
The Best
New England destination named among 'most beautiful' RV campgrounds March 26, 2021 | 9:59 AM
Mass Audubon’s Pleasant Valley Wildlife Sanctuary in Lenox.
Day Trips
Take a day trip and explore the green spaces at this western Mass. town March 25, 2021 | 1:58 PM
Aer Lingus will fly between England and Boston in 2022.
Flights
Aer Lingus is launching flights between England and Boston March 24, 2021 | 12:57 PM
Ogunquit Beach in Maine was named one of the top 25 beaches in the U.S. by users of Tripadvisor.com.
Travel
A New England destination is trending this season on Airbnb March 23, 2021 | 2:16 PM
Ramblewild, a new “tree-to-tree’’ adventure outfit, takes one of the area’s most popular fall activities — zip-lining — up a notch by combining it with ropes courses through 900 acres of Berkshire woods in Lanesborough. Eight “trails’’ offer varying level of heart-thumping and laughter-inducing challenges, appropriate for children and adults.
Travel
Looking for outdoor fun? Here are 50 things to do in Mass. this spring. March 23, 2021 | 10:09 AM
The Best
Mass. has 2 of the best beach towns on the East Coast March 22, 2021 | 10:51 AM
A Delta Air Lines passenger jet plane, a Boeing 737-900 model, approaches Logan Airport in Boston.
Flights
Delta is adding flights to popular leisure destinations this spring March 19, 2021 | 5:32 PM
PROVINCETOWN, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 25: Pedestrians walk down Commercial Street on May 25, 2020 in Provincetown, Massachusetts. Massachusetts has begun Phase 1 of reopening after the coronavirus (COVID-19) shutdown. Beaches reopened and non essential businesses were allowed to operate with curbside pickup. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Travel
This Mass. town just ranked among the most friendly in the U.S. March 18, 2021 | 1:16 PM
Coast Guard Beach, part of the Cape Cod National Seashore.
Most Popular
A Mass. beach is one of the most-visited National Park Service sites March 18, 2021 | 9:35 AM
Boston Light.
Photos
A renowned photographer took these stunning aerial photos of Boston March 17, 2021 | 10:42 AM
Searles Castle (Great Barrington): Edward Francis Searles, an interior decorator, met Mary Hopkins, whose late husband had been part owner of the Southern Pacific Railroad and left her with millions of dollars, according to the castle’s website. Hopkins had Searles work on her home in Massachusetts, which at the time was called Kellogg Terrace, and they were later married. The once private home is now the John Dewey Academy. (Correction: The above castle is located in Great Barrington, not Windham, New Hampshire as indicated in a previous version of this article. The Searles’ owned a different castle in Windham.)
The Best
This Mass. castle ranked among the best in the country March 15, 2021 | 1:26 PM
A guest room at Four Seasons One Dalton, Boston.
Five Diamonds
A luxury hotel in Boston just earned 5 diamonds from AAA March 12, 2021 | 1:12 PM