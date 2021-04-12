New England has one of the most epic national park bike rides in America, according to Bicycling magazine

If your 2021 biking goals include tackling a national park, you’re in luck: Acadia National Park, New England’s only national park, offers one of the most epic national park bike rides in America, according to Bicycling magazine.

The carriage roads at Acadia National Park are among the 13 best national park rides in America, according to the publication, which called the spot “a utopia” for cyclists of all ages and levels.

“Each park is a national treasure in its own right, and though there are plenty of ways to explore, from hiking to running to scenic tours, we’re partial to thinking that riding through them on a bike is the best way to reap the great rewards of discovery, history, beauty, and awe,” the publication wrote about the list.

Here’s what Bicycling magazine had to say about Acadia National Park:

“Acadia National Park is a utopia for all ages and levels of cyclists—largely due to the 45-mile network of crushed-rock carriage roads that are closed to motor vehicles. The park comprises most of Mount Desert Island in Maine and offers incredible panoramic views of the Atlantic Coast from the top of Cadillac Mountain, which is famous for being one of the first places in the U.S. where the sunrise is visible each morning. The climb up is smooth and gradual with stunning views. Ride it in the summer when the wind chill at the top isn’t so bad—you’ll want to linger and soak in the views.”

