Town & Country magazine picked 7 New England towns ‘you haven’t heard of but should visit ASAP’

If you prefer a getaway full of roads less traveled, there are several destinations across New England that fit the bill, according to Town & Country magazine.

The publication recently featured “40 American towns you haven’t heard of but should visit ASAP,” and seven New England locales made the list: Woods Hole; Wolfeboro and Keene, both in New Hampshire; Shelburne, Vermont; Damariscotta, Maine; Little Compton, R.I.; and Guilford, Conn. The “unsung hot spots” are full of history, scenery, and walkable streets with restaurants and shops.

Woods Hole, the only Massachusetts place on the list, “was once a pass-through destination for Martha’s Vineyard ferry travelers,” wrote the publication. “Now it holds its own thanks to a waterfront filled with restaurants and shopping.”

In New Hampshire, travelers should check out Wolfeboro and Keene, wrote the publication, the former for its prime location on Lake Winnipesaukee and the latter for its “must-visit” downtown. Maine’s Demariscotta is a boating and fishing community along the Damariscotta River with oyster shells from Native American gatherings 2,500 years ago.

You can visit “Rhode Island’s secret coast” in Little Compton, where locals hit the beach and enjoy local artwork and seafood, according to the publication.

In Vermont, Shelburne on Lake Champlain is a quiet town famous for Shelburne Farms, “a series of barns where people can milk cows and watch cheesemakers make cheddars.”

Finally, Connecticut’s Guilford has the third-largest collection of historic homes in New England, as well as restaurants, shops, and a “peaceful marina.”