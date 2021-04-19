Rhode Island state beach passes go on sale Tuesday

Beach passes will be tied to visitor license plates.

Early morning at Misquamicut State Beach in Westerly, R.I. in 2012.
Early morning at Misquamicut State Beach in Westerly, R.I. in 2012. –Julian Colton /flickr
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
April 19, 2021 | 3:08 PM

Beachgoers eyeing Rhode Island’s 400 miles of coastline for summer fun can snag parking passes at its eight state beaches beginning Tuesday.

Related Links

Visitors can buy resident, non-resident, and senior season beach passes, as well as one-day parking passes known as daily flex passes at riparks.com/beach-pass.

The state beaches are: Charlestown Breachway and East Beach, both in Charlestown, R.I.; Roger Wheeler State Beach, Salty Brine State Beach, and Scarborough North and South, all in Narragansett, R.I.; East Matunuck State Beach in South Kingstown; and Misquamicut State Beach in Westerly, R.I.

The 2021 season rates are as follow:

  • Resident: Season pass: $30; Monday-Friday: $6; Saturday/Sunday/holidays: $7
  • Non-resident: Season pass: $60; Monday-Friday: $12; Saturday/Sunday/holidays: $14
  • Senior resident: Season pass: $15; Monday-Friday: $3; Saturday/Sunday/holidays: $3.50
  • Senior non-resident: Season pass: $30; Monday-Friday: $6; Saturday/Sunday/holidays: $7
Advertisement

Resident or non-resident status is based on the license plate of the visiting car. Season passes can also be purchased at the Scarborough State Beach overflow lot across the street from the beach on weekends from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning May 15 and daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning May 29. Season passes are not available at state beach entrance booths. Disability passes are available at no cost for eligible guests, who should contact the Rhode Island State Parks headquarters at 401-667-6200 for information about securing them.

The Department of Environmental Management (DEM) has proposed fee changes for daily parking at the popular Misquamicut State Beach for help funding improvements at state parks, campgrounds, and beaches, according to The Providence Journal. If the changes are approved, the new rates will increase from $12 to $20 on weekdays and from $14 to $30 on weekends for non-residents and from $6 to $10 on weekdays and from $7 to $15 on weekends and holidays for residents. The new rates would begin July 1.

All Rhode Island beachgoers must follow the CDC and Rhode Island Department of Health guidelines for preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Season passes are no longer placed on the car windshields of visitors, but are tied to the license plate, and beach attendants scan the plates as cars enter the lots.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Travel New England Travel Beaches Rhode Island Summer Road Trips Things to Do Summer Fun Beaches Rhode Island Travel

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
PHOTOS
Boston.com readers share their beautiful photos of spring in bloom April 14, 2021 | 9:21 AM
Take a bike ride up the Shining Sea Bikeway, which runs 10.7 miles from Woods Hole to North Falmouth along Cape Cod's west coast.
Day Trips
7 New England towns 'you haven't heard of but should visit ASAP' April 14, 2021 | 8:47 AM
In this May 2, 2013 file photo, the sun's rays strike the rocky coast of Acadia National Park on Mt. Desert Island in Maine.
Biking
New England has one of the most epic national park bike rides in America April 12, 2021 | 11:11 AM
A rendering of Mill City Park at Franklin Falls.
RIVER SURFING?
New England's first whitewater park is set to open this year April 11, 2021 | 10:47 PM
Cherry tree blossoms in the Boston Public Garden.
Spring
Share your photos of spring's beauty in full bloom April 9, 2021 | 4:09 PM
Monument Mountain in Great Barrington.
Outdoors
Trustees of Reservations change 'offensive' names at Monument Mountain April 9, 2021 | 11:52 AM
Appleton Farms in Ipswich-Hamilton is a popular place for family outings, and has a store of locally-sourced products.
Outdoors
Do you like to hike? This Mass. competition may reward you for it. April 9, 2021 | 10:34 AM
Winthrop, MA--529/2014--Plane take-offs from Logan Airport are viewed from a residential neighborhood. Scenes in Winthrop are photographed, on Thursday, May 29, 2014. Photos by Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff Topic: 060814location Reporter: XXX
Travel
TSA: Passenger volume is steadily rising at New England airports April 8, 2021 | 4:48 PM
FROM MERLIN ARCHIVE DO NOT RESEND TO LIBRARY Wellfleet, MA 08/16/06 Randy Dickersbach (cq) of Pennsylvania, jumps over a wave at Marconi Beach at the Cape Cod National Seashore. He is visiting the Cape while on vacation with his family. (Bill Greene/ Globe Staff) Library Tag 08212006 Metro Library Tag 06032007 Travel - New England Cape Cod -- Library Tag 09292007 Sidekick Library Tag 07122009 Metro
Summer Travel
What Cape Cod officials are saying about the summer season April 8, 2021 | 2:37 PM
Tanglewood Shed in 2018.
Travel
Tanglewood to host live music again this summer, releases 2021 schedule April 8, 2021 | 11:28 AM
15tank - The Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historic Park, pictured here, is Vermont's only national park. (Woodstock Area Chamber of Commerce)
'quintessential New England'
These 3 small New England towns leave a big impression, according to Country Living April 7, 2021 | 5:05 PM
A house in Monterey is among the most wishlisted family-friendly stays on Airbnb.
Travel
One of the most wishlisted family-friendly stays on Airbnb is in Massachusetts April 6, 2021 | 1:08 PM
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MARCH 20: A view of the Prudential Center and the Boston City skyline on March 20, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. Local gyms and health clubs have been shut down across the country due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, but people have still been encouraged to exercise outside while social distancing. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
BOSTON TOURISM
The city is launching a new tourism campaign to help combat its 'racist' reputation April 5, 2021 | 6:27 PM
Sunset at the Golden Gate Bridge credit: Ken Rhodes / Shutterstock:
Readers Weigh In
Boston.com readers share their thoughts on traveling after vaccination April 5, 2021 | 10:20 AM
Nobska Point Lighthouse in Woods Hole.
'Uniquely Charming'
Two Mass. places named among 'most charming' in U.S. April 2, 2021 | 3:17 PM
Winthrop, MA--529/2014--Plane take-offs from Logan Airport are viewed from a residential neighborhood. Scenes in Winthrop are photographed, on Thursday, May 29, 2014. Photos by Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff Topic: 060814location Reporter: XXX
Travel
Will you travel once you are vaccinated? April 1, 2021 | 3:41 PM
JetBlue debuts redesigned Red Sox livery in time for opening day at Fenway Park.
Red Sox
JetBlue debuts redesigned Red Sox plane in time for Opening Day April 1, 2021 | 12:43 PM
The Best
A Mass. destination ranked among the 23 most charming towns in America March 31, 2021 | 12:44 PM
The skyline in Reykjavik, Iceland, on April 7, 2016. MUST CREDIT: Bloomberg photo by Arnaldur Halldorsson.
Flights
Delta is launching daily flights from Boston to a European destination March 30, 2021 | 1:08 PM
A rendering of a restaurant inside Raffles Boston Back Bay Hotel & Residences, opening in 2022.
Hotels
'It’s not easy to stand out next to the Hancock' March 29, 2021 | 10:35 AM
Red Clover Ale Company in Brandon, Vermont was just named among the best new breweries in America by USA Today readers.
The Best
USA Today: One of the country's best new breweries is in New England March 26, 2021 | 3:41 PM
Schoodic Woods Campground at Acadia National Park in Maine.
The Best
New England destination named among 'most beautiful' RV campgrounds March 26, 2021 | 9:59 AM
Mass Audubon’s Pleasant Valley Wildlife Sanctuary in Lenox.
Day Trips
Take a day trip and explore the green spaces at this western Mass. town March 25, 2021 | 1:58 PM
Aer Lingus will fly between England and Boston in 2022.
Flights
Aer Lingus is launching flights between England and Boston March 24, 2021 | 12:57 PM
Ogunquit Beach in Maine was named one of the top 25 beaches in the U.S. by users of Tripadvisor.com.
Travel
A New England destination is trending this season on Airbnb March 23, 2021 | 2:16 PM
Ramblewild, a new “tree-to-tree’’ adventure outfit, takes one of the area’s most popular fall activities — zip-lining — up a notch by combining it with ropes courses through 900 acres of Berkshire woods in Lanesborough. Eight “trails’’ offer varying level of heart-thumping and laughter-inducing challenges, appropriate for children and adults.
Travel
Looking for outdoor fun? Here are 50 things to do in Mass. this spring. March 23, 2021 | 10:09 AM
The Best
Mass. has 2 of the best beach towns on the East Coast March 22, 2021 | 10:51 AM
A Delta Air Lines passenger jet plane, a Boeing 737-900 model, approaches Logan Airport in Boston.
Flights
Delta is adding flights to popular leisure destinations this spring March 19, 2021 | 5:32 PM
PROVINCETOWN, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 25: Pedestrians walk down Commercial Street on May 25, 2020 in Provincetown, Massachusetts. Massachusetts has begun Phase 1 of reopening after the coronavirus (COVID-19) shutdown. Beaches reopened and non essential businesses were allowed to operate with curbside pickup. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Travel
This Mass. town just ranked among the most friendly in the U.S. March 18, 2021 | 1:16 PM
Coast Guard Beach, part of the Cape Cod National Seashore.
Most Popular
A Mass. beach is one of the most-visited National Park Service sites March 18, 2021 | 9:35 AM