Rhode Island state beach passes go on sale Tuesday

Beachgoers eyeing Rhode Island’s 400 miles of coastline for summer fun can snag parking passes at its eight state beaches beginning Tuesday.

Visitors can buy resident, non-resident, and senior season beach passes, as well as one-day parking passes known as daily flex passes at riparks.com/beach-pass.

The state beaches are: Charlestown Breachway and East Beach, both in Charlestown, R.I.; Roger Wheeler State Beach, Salty Brine State Beach, and Scarborough North and South, all in Narragansett, R.I.; East Matunuck State Beach in South Kingstown; and Misquamicut State Beach in Westerly, R.I.

The 2021 season rates are as follow:

Resident : Season pass: $30; Monday-Friday: $6; Saturday/Sunday/holidays: $7

: Season pass: $30; Monday-Friday: $6; Saturday/Sunday/holidays: $7 Non-resident : Season pass: $60; Monday-Friday: $12; Saturday/Sunday/holidays: $14

: Season pass: $60; Monday-Friday: $12; Saturday/Sunday/holidays: $14 Senior resident : Season pass: $15; Monday-Friday: $3; Saturday/Sunday/holidays: $3.50

: Season pass: $15; Monday-Friday: $3; Saturday/Sunday/holidays: $3.50 Senior non-resident: Season pass: $30; Monday-Friday: $6; Saturday/Sunday/holidays: $7

Resident or non-resident status is based on the license plate of the visiting car. Season passes can also be purchased at the Scarborough State Beach overflow lot across the street from the beach on weekends from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning May 15 and daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning May 29. Season passes are not available at state beach entrance booths. Disability passes are available at no cost for eligible guests, who should contact the Rhode Island State Parks headquarters at 401-667-6200 for information about securing them.

The Department of Environmental Management (DEM) has proposed fee changes for daily parking at the popular Misquamicut State Beach for help funding improvements at state parks, campgrounds, and beaches, according to The Providence Journal. If the changes are approved, the new rates will increase from $12 to $20 on weekdays and from $14 to $30 on weekends for non-residents and from $6 to $10 on weekdays and from $7 to $15 on weekends and holidays for residents. The new rates would begin July 1.

All Rhode Island beachgoers must follow the CDC and Rhode Island Department of Health guidelines for preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Season passes are no longer placed on the car windshields of visitors, but are tied to the license plate, and beach attendants scan the plates as cars enter the lots.