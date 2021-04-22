Mass. has one of the most popular rental destinations on Vrbo this summer

Vrbo bookings of at least seven nights are exceeding pre-pandemic demand levels.

Oceanfront contemporary vacation home on Cape Cod.
Oceanfront contemporary vacation home on Cape Cod. –Vrbo
By
, Boston.com Staff
April 22, 2021

Travelers renting vacation homes on Cape Cod this summer aren’t eager to leave, according to Vrbo.

The online rental marketplace released a list of five U.S. destinations with the most stays of at least seven nights this summer. Cape Cod made the list.

Travelers are reporting a big interest in longer stays, according to Vrbo. In fact, bookings of at least seven nights are exceeding pre-pandemic demand levels, according to the company, with travelers 75 percent more likely to book a stay of at least seven nights and 33 percent less likely to book a three-night stay this summer.

“After a year of storing away vacation days, this summer is quickly shaping up to be the season of PTO [paid time off] for many employees,” Melanie Fish, Vrbo’s travel expert, said in a statement.

Earlier this month, Cape Cod officials said the region is expecting a “banner summer season,” with strong bookings for lodging and short-term rentals.

“We expect this is due to the expectation that there will be a high vaccination rate and, certainly, the pent-up demand for easily-accessible leisure travel,” said state Sen. Julian Cyr, who represents Cape Cod, Nantucket, and Martha’s Vineyard, during a Cape Cod COVID-19 Response Task Force press conference earlier this month.

Before booking, travelers should check local restrictions of their vacation destination due to the coronavirus pandemic. The summer season will again look different on the Cape this year due to the global health pandemic, Cyr said, and visitors will need to follow all health and safety protocols.

The other Vrbo hotspots where travelers are staying at least a week this summer: Outer Banks, N.C.; Oak Island and Southport, N.C.; Rehoboth Beach and Fenwick Island, Del.; and Jersey Shore, N.J. The list is based on an analysis of Vrbo vacation rental demand for June 1 to Aug. 31, 2021 as of April 14, 2021.

TOPICS: Travel New England Travel The Cape Summer Road Trips Rankings Summer Fun Cape Cod Travel

