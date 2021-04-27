Yankee magazine picked the best outdoor attractions in Mass. this summer

From nature walks to zip tours to outdoor movies.

FILE - This May 23, 2017, file photo shows a view of Walden Pond in Concord, Mass., where the 19th century American philosopher and naturalist Henry David Thoreau spent two years in solitude and reflection. A new Playstation game devoted to the Thoreau classic debuts on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
Walden Pond in Concord. –Elise Amendola / AP, File
By
, Boston.com Staff
April 27, 2021

Yankee magazine’s 2021 “Best of New England” summer guide has inspired warm-weather day trips and getaways for nearly half a century, and this year’s picks focus on “fresh-air escapes.”

The magazine on Monday released its lists of top outdoor attractions across the region, and the following nine Massachusetts spots made the cut: Catamount Zip Tour in South Egremont, Crumpin-Fox Club in Bernardston, Island Alpaca Company in Oak Bluffs, Mendon Twin Drive-In in Mendon, Old Sturbridge Village in Sturbridge, Parlee Farms in Tyngsboro, Stodder’s Neck State Park in Hingham, Todd Farm Flea Market in Rowley, and Walden Pond State Reservation in Concord.

It’s worth exploring Walden Pond State Reservation, according to Yankee magazine, where Henry David Thoreau, “an early proponent of social distancing,” famously lived alone in the woods, as well as Parlee Farms, where guests can pick strawberries. Dog owners should put Stodder’s Neck State Park on their summer calendars, according to the publication.

“Dog owners up and down the South Shore know this 23-acre park as the place to bring their pets for social play,” the publication wrote.

While in the Berkshires, the 5,523-foot Catamonster at Catamount Zip Tour, the longest point-to-point zipline in the country, is an exhilarating experience, according to the publication. Guests can wander an 1830s farm and village at Old Sturbridge Village, New England’s largest outdoor living history museum.

View the entire list of best Massachusetts outdoor attractions.

