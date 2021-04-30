One of the best beach towns in America is in Massachusetts, according to Travel + Leisure

You'll find it on the Cape.

Race Point Beach in Provincetown.
Race Point Beach in Provincetown. –Flickr / Massachusetts Office of Travel & Tourism
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
April 30, 2021 | 10:29 AM

A Cape Cod destination with an easygoing attitude is one of the best beach towns in America, according to Travel + Leisure magazine.

Related Links

The travel publication recently released a list of “17 delightful U.S. beach towns with laid-back vibes and stunning coastal views,” and Provincetown made the cut.

“For beach lovers who prefer quaint cottages, custard stands, and historic wharves over beachfront go-karts and megaresorts, these are some of the best beach towns the American shoreline has to offer,” wrote the publication about its picks.

Here’s what Travel + Leisure wrote about Provincetown:

Perched on the tip of Cape Cod, this sleepy town with fewer than 3,000 year-round residents swells to a full-blown art colony of 60,000 during the high season. Provincetown pulls in its bohemian-spirited summer crowd with a winning combo of stunning natural scenery, 19th-century houses, and an everyone-is-welcome cultural scene. Vacationers spend the days frolicking at commerce-free Race Point and Herring Cove beaches, biking through pine forests and dunes, or strolling downtown’s Commercial Street to visit its funky shops, galleries, and eateries. P-town’s vibrant LGBTQ+ scene shines with cabarets and drag shows (often with Broadway and RuPaul’s Drag Race vets at the helm) and a whole lot of dancing.

Three other New England beach towns made the list: Newport and Block Island, both in Rhode Island, and Ogunquit in Maine.

Advertisement

“For a taste of classic coastal Maine, walk the clifftop Marginal Way, which boasts incredible sights and sounds of the pounding Atlantic,” wrote the publication about Ogunquit.

In Rhode Island, the publication lauded the famous Cliff Walk full of historic Gilded Age mansions in Newport and listed the “simple pleasures” on Block Island: “misty mornings, beach walks, ice cream on the front porch, bicycle rides, and afternoon hikes to mighty bluffs overlooking the Atlantic.”

Last month, Big 7 Travel named Provincetown among the 50 best coastal towns in the U.S., and the seaside town also made Expedia’s list of America’s friendliest cities and towns in 2021.

View the entire list of 17 best U.S. beach towns.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Travel New England Travel Rankings Summer Road Trips The Cape Beaches Beaches Cape Cod Travel

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
A mandala made by Subby at Hampton Beach earlier this month.
SAND ART
This sand art is wowing New England beach goers April 29, 2021 | 3:52 PM
The boardwalk at Bass Hole (Grays Beach) in Yarmouth Port.
Cape Cod
State senator touts Cape Cod's virus response ahead of summer travel season April 29, 2021 | 1:13 PM
The pools and decks are crowded in Stadium Swim at the Circa on Friday, March 19, 2021. Crowds in Las Vegas during the weekend stirred talk Monday, March 22 about a coronavirus pandemic recovery arriving along with college basketball fans, spring breakers and pool partiers. (L.E. Baskow /Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)
Travel
Las Vegas is seeing a surge of visitors again: 'It's like somebody turned on a light switch' April 29, 2021 | 11:57 AM
Travel
How do you feel about vaccine passports? April 28, 2021 | 3:59 PM
Downtown Newburyport.
Travel
5 things to do when visiting Newburyport April 28, 2021 | 10:38 AM
FILE - This May 23, 2017, file photo shows a view of Walden Pond in Concord, Mass., where the 19th century American philosopher and naturalist Henry David Thoreau spent two years in solitude and reflection. A new Playstation game devoted to the Thoreau classic debuts on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
Outdoors
These are the 9 best outdoor attractions in Mass. this summer, according to Yankee magazine April 27, 2021 | 10:16 AM
A guest room at Hampton Inn and Homewood Suites by Hilton Boston Seaport.
SEAPORT HOTEL
This waterfront hotel just opened in the Seaport District April 26, 2021 | 6:30 PM
The Mahanna Cobble Trail at Bosque Mountain in Pittsfield.
Outdoors
Attention, hikers: New journeys abound in the Berkshires this year April 26, 2021 | 10:47 AM
David L. Ryan
Cape Cod
Sagamore Bridge expected to reopen fully Sunday, a month ahead of schedule April 24, 2021 | 9:43 AM
Oceanfront contemporary vacation home on Cape Cod.
Summer Fun
Mass. has one of the most popular rental destinations on Vrbo April 22, 2021 | 3:54 PM
Airlines Blocking Seats
Flights
JetBlue to add new routes to five cities April 22, 2021 | 12:25 PM
Nantucket, Ma- August 31, 2020-Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff‚Äî At Cisco Beach a seagull glides over the sea grass,
Travel
5 things to know about booking a summer rental April 21, 2021 | 1:55 PM
A guest room at The Newbury in Boston.
BEST HOTELS
5 of the best new hotels in the world are in Massachusetts, according to Travel & Leisure April 20, 2021 | 9:29 PM
Early morning at Misquamicut State Beach in Westerly, R.I. in 2012.
R.I.
Rhode Island state beach passes go on sale Tuesday April 19, 2021 | 3:08 PM
PHOTOS
Boston.com readers share their beautiful photos of spring in bloom April 14, 2021 | 9:21 AM
Take a bike ride up the Shining Sea Bikeway, which runs 10.7 miles from Woods Hole to North Falmouth along Cape Cod's west coast.
Day Trips
7 New England towns 'you haven't heard of but should visit ASAP' April 14, 2021 | 8:47 AM
In this May 2, 2013 file photo, the sun's rays strike the rocky coast of Acadia National Park on Mt. Desert Island in Maine.
Biking
New England has one of the most epic national park bike rides in America April 12, 2021 | 11:11 AM
A rendering of Mill City Park at Franklin Falls.
RIVER SURFING?
New England's first whitewater park is set to open this year April 11, 2021 | 10:47 PM
Cherry tree blossoms in the Boston Public Garden.
Spring
Share your photos of spring's beauty in full bloom April 9, 2021 | 4:09 PM
Monument Mountain in Great Barrington.
Outdoors
Trustees of Reservations change 'offensive' names at Monument Mountain April 9, 2021 | 11:52 AM
Appleton Farms in Ipswich-Hamilton is a popular place for family outings, and has a store of locally-sourced products.
Outdoors
Do you like to hike? This Mass. competition may reward you for it. April 9, 2021 | 10:34 AM
Winthrop, MA--529/2014--Plane take-offs from Logan Airport are viewed from a residential neighborhood. Scenes in Winthrop are photographed, on Thursday, May 29, 2014. Photos by Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff Topic: 060814location Reporter: XXX
Travel
TSA: Passenger volume is steadily rising at New England airports April 8, 2021 | 4:48 PM
FROM MERLIN ARCHIVE DO NOT RESEND TO LIBRARY Wellfleet, MA 08/16/06 Randy Dickersbach (cq) of Pennsylvania, jumps over a wave at Marconi Beach at the Cape Cod National Seashore. He is visiting the Cape while on vacation with his family. (Bill Greene/ Globe Staff) Library Tag 08212006 Metro Library Tag 06032007 Travel - New England Cape Cod -- Library Tag 09292007 Sidekick Library Tag 07122009 Metro
Summer Travel
What Cape Cod officials are saying about the summer season April 8, 2021 | 2:37 PM
Tanglewood Shed in 2018.
Travel
Tanglewood to host live music again this summer, releases 2021 schedule April 8, 2021 | 11:28 AM
15tank - The Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historic Park, pictured here, is Vermont's only national park. (Woodstock Area Chamber of Commerce)
'quintessential New England'
These 3 small New England towns leave a big impression, according to Country Living April 7, 2021 | 5:05 PM
A house in Monterey is among the most wishlisted family-friendly stays on Airbnb.
Travel
One of the most wishlisted family-friendly stays on Airbnb is in Massachusetts April 6, 2021 | 1:08 PM
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MARCH 20: A view of the Prudential Center and the Boston City skyline on March 20, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. Local gyms and health clubs have been shut down across the country due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, but people have still been encouraged to exercise outside while social distancing. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
BOSTON TOURISM
The city is launching a new tourism campaign to help combat its 'racist' reputation April 5, 2021 | 6:27 PM
Sunset at the Golden Gate Bridge credit: Ken Rhodes / Shutterstock:
Readers Weigh In
Boston.com readers share their thoughts on traveling after vaccination April 5, 2021 | 10:20 AM
Nobska Point Lighthouse in Woods Hole.
'Uniquely Charming'
Two Mass. places named among 'most charming' in U.S. April 2, 2021 | 3:17 PM
Winthrop, MA--529/2014--Plane take-offs from Logan Airport are viewed from a residential neighborhood. Scenes in Winthrop are photographed, on Thursday, May 29, 2014. Photos by Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff Topic: 060814location Reporter: XXX
Travel
Will you travel once you are vaccinated? April 1, 2021 | 3:41 PM