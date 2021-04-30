Travel One of the best beach towns in America is in Massachusetts, according to Travel + Leisure You'll find it on the Cape. Race Point Beach in Provincetown. Flickr / Massachusetts Office of Travel & Tourism

A Cape Cod destination with an easygoing attitude is one of the best beach towns in America, according to Travel + Leisure magazine.

The travel publication recently released a list of “17 delightful U.S. beach towns with laid-back vibes and stunning coastal views,” and Provincetown made the cut.

“For beach lovers who prefer quaint cottages, custard stands, and historic wharves over beachfront go-karts and megaresorts, these are some of the best beach towns the American shoreline has to offer,” wrote the publication about its picks.

Here’s what Travel + Leisure wrote about Provincetown:

Perched on the tip of Cape Cod, this sleepy town with fewer than 3,000 year-round residents swells to a full-blown art colony of 60,000 during the high season. Provincetown pulls in its bohemian-spirited summer crowd with a winning combo of stunning natural scenery, 19th-century houses, and an everyone-is-welcome cultural scene. Vacationers spend the days frolicking at commerce-free Race Point and Herring Cove beaches, biking through pine forests and dunes, or strolling downtown’s Commercial Street to visit its funky shops, galleries, and eateries. P-town’s vibrant LGBTQ+ scene shines with cabarets and drag shows (often with Broadway and RuPaul’s Drag Race vets at the helm) and a whole lot of dancing.

Three other New England beach towns made the list: Newport and Block Island, both in Rhode Island, and Ogunquit in Maine.

“For a taste of classic coastal Maine, walk the clifftop Marginal Way, which boasts incredible sights and sounds of the pounding Atlantic,” wrote the publication about Ogunquit.

In Rhode Island, the publication lauded the famous Cliff Walk full of historic Gilded Age mansions in Newport and listed the “simple pleasures” on Block Island: “misty mornings, beach walks, ice cream on the front porch, bicycle rides, and afternoon hikes to mighty bluffs overlooking the Atlantic.”

Last month, Big 7 Travel named Provincetown among the 50 best coastal towns in the U.S., and the seaside town also made Expedia’s list of America’s friendliest cities and towns in 2021.

