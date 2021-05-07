Travel New England has 3 of the best kid-friendly destinations in America, according to Parents magazine The outdoorsy getaways have plenty of space for social distancing. A glamping tent at Sandy Pines Campground in Kennebunkport, Maine. Sandy Pines Campground

Parents looking for a fun getaway this summer that’s also COVID-friendly will find three excellent options in New England, according to Parents magazine.

The publication released a list of 20 best vacations for kids nationwide on Wednesday, part of its third annual travel awards, and the following local destinations made the cut: Sandy Pines Campground in Kennebunkport, Maine; Quisisana Resort in Center Lovell, Maine; and Smugglers’ Notch in Jeffersonville, Vermont.

“With many families starting to think about and plan their first trips in quite some time, we know that health and well-being is top-of-mind,” Julia Edelstein, editor in chief of Parents magazine, said in a statement. “This year’s list features destinations that bring families close to nature, offer lots of adventure, and above all else, provide a safe environment for the entire family.”

Two of the local picks are among the best adventure resorts for kids, according to the magazine: Smugglers’ Notch and Quisisana Resort. Smugglers’ Notch, affectionately known as “Smuggs,” was named the best resort for kids of all ages due to its zip-lining, disc golf, and variety of outdoor activities for everyone from toddlers to teens. Quisisana Resort was named the best all-inclusive resort. A stay at one of the resort’s 40 wooded or lakeside cottages includes three meals a day, water sports, and Broadway-style outdoor musical performances at night.

In the category of best camping trips for kids, Sandy Pines Campground was named the best place for glamping tents by the magazine. Kids at the campground enjoy socially distanced craft sessions, games on the lawn, and sleep in luxe family tents, complete with a fire pit and mini fridge. Kids can also stay in their own smaller tents.

Advertisement:

The destinations were chosen by Parents staff and family travel judges, who nominated more than 150 places within the U.S. that offer outdoor activities, plenty of space for social distancing, and enhanced safety protocols due to the coronavirus pandemic. Staff and judges then voted on the nominations, “with an eye on value and wow factor for kids.”

View the entire list of best vacations for kids, which is featured in the June issue of the magazine.