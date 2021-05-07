A look inside the new luxury glamping resort on Cape Cod

Travelers can choose from Airstream trailers and luxury tents.

An Airstream at AutoCamp Cape Cod in Falmouth.
An Airstream trailer at AutoCamp Cape Cod in Falmouth. –Matt Kisiday
By
, Boston.com Staff
May 7, 2021

A new glamping destination just opened on Cape Cod, complete with custom-designed Airstream trailers and luxury tents near the scenic Shining Sea Bikeway.

AutoCamp Cape Cod in Falmouth opened in April, a year-round destination where travelers can rent Airstreams or tents, spend time in a clubhouse with an ocean view, take part in activities such as yoga and food and beverage tastings, and borrow bikes for excursions on the nearby rail trail.

AutoCamp, which has locations in California and Utah, “brings high-end, boutique-style amenities, mid-century modern design, and welcoming hospitality to some of the world’s most beautiful natural places,” according to its website. AutoCamp partnered with Boston-based developer Blue Flag Partners and real estate investment management company Whitman Peterson to create the Cape Cod resort, its first East Coast property.

Travelers can choose from 88 31-foot Airstreams, 10 tiny houses called X Suites, and 10 luxury canvas tents, which are available April through October.

The bedroom inside an Airstream at AutoCamp Cape Cod. —Matt Kisiday

The Airstream Suites and X Suites offer a queen-sized Tempur-Pedic bed, spa-inspired bathrooms, a couch that converts into a bed, flat-screen TVs, a microwave, a mini-fridge, cookware, BBQ accessories, and a private fire pit with an outside dining area. The trailers, spaced a minimum of 15 feet from neighboring units, are equipped with heat and air conditioning and include organic blankets by Covuchi and natural bath and skincare products by Ursa Major.

Larger parties can request a futon, which can accommodate another adult or two small children. There is no daily housekeeping service, but guests can request mid-stay housekeeping service at the front desk for an additional charge.

Inside an Airstream at AutoCamp Cape Cod. —Matt Kisiday

The luxury tents, built by Sheridan Tents, have electricity and are furnished with king-sized Tempur-Pedic beds, a couch that converts into a bed, a dual fan and heater, a mini-fridge, and a private outdoor fire pit. Guests who stay in the tents have around-the-clock access to the restrooms and showers inside the Clubhouse, where there’s towel service.

Inside an Airstream at AutoCamp Cape Cod. —Matt Kisiday

The 8,100-square-foot two-story clubhouse includes a lounge with a fireplace, a general store, and restrooms with luxury showers.

Inside the Clubhouse at AutoCamp Cape Cod. —Matt Kisiday
Inside, guests will discover art by sculptor and textile artist Windy Chien and paintings by Kudd Krig Home, which created a 10-foot-tall original painting for the lounge.

Inside the Clubhouse at AutoCamp Cape Cod. —Matt Kisiday

The second floor of the Clubhouse has an ocean view and provides space for corporate retreats, meetings, and social events. The property will offer on-site activities such as yoga, live music, food and beverage tastings, farm-to-table dinners, a campfire speaker series, and more when it’s safe to do so, according to the company.

The second floor of the Clubhouse at AutoCamp Cape Cod. —Matt Kisiday

AutoCamp Cape Cod’s COVID-19 safety guidelines require face masks and social distancing in all public areas. The property provides hand sanitizer throughout the resort, uses commercial-grade disinfectants regularly in public spaces and restrooms, and offers contactless check-in.

There is an outdoor play area for children, and the resort is dog friendly. Guests may not bring their own trailers or tents.

Rates begin at $169 per night.

TOPICS: Travel New England Travel The Cape Summer Road Trips Cape Cod Travel

