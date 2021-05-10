2 new Mass. hotels just ranked among ‘the best of the best’ worldwide

Though the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc on the travel industry this past year, many new hotels still opened, and two in Massachusetts just ranked among “the best of the best” by Conde Nast Traveler.

The travel publication recently released its 2021 Hot List, which highlights the best new hotels worldwide, and Life House Nantucket and Miraval Berkshires Resort & Spa in Lenox made the list. They are the only New England properties on the list of 69 hotels, which includes 23 in the U.S.

“This year’s annual Hot List of the best new hotels from around the world is a story of resilience,” the publication wrote. “Despite enormous hardship in the travel industry, exceptional properties have continued to open across the globe (nearly a thousand last year in the U.S. alone).”

Editors raved, in part, about the offerings at Miraval Berkshires Resort & Spa, a sprawling retreat on 380 acres in the Berkshires offering 102 rooms and suites.

“Hiking, kayaking, ropes courses, and encounters with rescued horses and birds of prey all become lessons in self-discovery and sustainability,” the publication wrote. “And the epic pool area, just right for lounging, drives home that this place is indeed all about balance.”

The publication described Life House Nantucket, in part, as follows: “The 14-room hotel is a 10-minute walk from the island’s buzziest restaurants and shops, and nails the balance between cozy hideaway (rooms done in wicker and floral patterns) and see-and-be-seen hangout (two outdoor gardens with firepits and loungers).”

Conde Nast Traveler also recently named Nantucket among the best family beach vacations in the U.S.

This is the magazine’s 25th edition of the Hot List, which is vetted by the publication’s international network of correspondents.

View the 2021 Hot List.