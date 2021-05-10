2 new Mass. hotels just ranked among ‘the best of the best’ worldwide

They both opened during the pandemic.

The private garden at Life House Nantucket.
The private garden at Life House Nantucket. –Life House Nantucket
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
May 10, 2021 | 11:44 AM

Though the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc on the travel industry this past year, many new hotels still opened, and two in Massachusetts just ranked among “the best of the best” by Conde Nast Traveler.

Related Links

The travel publication recently released its 2021 Hot List, which highlights the best new hotels worldwide, and Life House Nantucket and Miraval Berkshires Resort & Spa in Lenox made the list. They are the only New England properties on the list of 69 hotels, which includes 23 in the U.S.

“This year’s annual Hot List of the best new hotels from around the world is a story of resilience,” the publication wrote. “Despite enormous hardship in the travel industry, exceptional properties have continued to open across the globe (nearly a thousand last year in the U.S. alone).”

Advertisement

Editors raved, in part, about the offerings at Miraval Berkshires Resort & Spa, a sprawling retreat on 380 acres in the Berkshires offering 102 rooms and suites.

“Hiking, kayaking, ropes courses, and encounters with rescued horses and birds of prey all become lessons in self-discovery and sustainability,” the publication wrote. “And the epic pool area, just right for lounging, drives home that this place is indeed all about balance.”

The publication described Life House Nantucket, in part, as follows: “The 14-room hotel is a 10-minute walk from the island’s buzziest restaurants and shops, and nails the balance between cozy hideaway (rooms done in wicker and floral patterns) and see-and-be-seen hangout (two outdoor gardens with firepits and loungers).”

Conde Nast Traveler also recently named Nantucket among the best family beach vacations in the U.S.

This is the magazine’s 25th edition of the Hot List, which is vetted by the publication’s international network of correspondents.

View the 2021 Hot List.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Travel New England Travel Rankings Berkshires Nantucket Hotels Berkshires Travel

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
An Airstream at AutoCamp Cape Cod in Falmouth.
Travel
A look inside the new luxury glamping resort on Cape Cod May 7, 2021 | 4:45 PM
Sandy Pines Campground. Kennebunkport, Maine. Wanderlust, by Hurlbutt Designss
Travel
New England has 3 of the best kid-friendly destinations in America May 7, 2021 | 9:55 AM
A traveler, center, uses the 'TousAntiCovid' Coronavirus tracing smartphone app to board an Air France-KLM flight, at the departure gates at Orly Airport, operated by Aeroports de Paris, in Paris, France, on Tuesday, April 27, 2021.
Readers Weigh In
'Be ready to pay the consequences': Vaccine passports leave Boston.com readers divided May 4, 2021 | 4:32 PM
Downtown Nantucket
Beaches
Mass. destination named one of the best family beach vacations in the U.S. May 4, 2021 | 9:08 AM
The Arethusa Falls in New HampshireÕs White Mountains, April 25, 2021. Across the U.S., a glorious array of waterfalls awaits nature lovers. And what better time to admire them than now, when snowmelt and spring rains add to the drama?
HIKING
A spring guide to the country's best waterfalls, including many in N.H. and Maine May 2, 2021 | 7:42 PM
In this April 27, 2021, photo Brad Hudson poses as a Los Angeles Metro train goes by in South Pasadena, Calif. As President Joe Biden urges more federal spending for public transportation, transit agencies decimated by COVID-19 are struggling with a new uncertainty: how to win passengers back. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
National
Public transit hopes to win back riders after crushing year May 2, 2021 | 9:52 AM
Travel
An award-winning hotel door attendant on why travelers 'are hooked' when they come to Boston April 30, 2021 | 3:02 PM
Race Point Beach in Provincetown.
Travel
A Mass. town just ranked among the best beach towns in America April 30, 2021 | 10:29 AM
A mandala made by Subby at Hampton Beach earlier this month.
SAND ART
This sand art is wowing New England beach goers April 29, 2021 | 3:52 PM
The boardwalk at Bass Hole (Grays Beach) in Yarmouth Port.
Cape Cod
State senator touts Cape Cod's virus response ahead of summer travel season April 29, 2021 | 1:13 PM
The pools and decks are crowded in Stadium Swim at the Circa on Friday, March 19, 2021. Crowds in Las Vegas during the weekend stirred talk Monday, March 22 about a coronavirus pandemic recovery arriving along with college basketball fans, spring breakers and pool partiers. (L.E. Baskow /Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)
Travel
Las Vegas is seeing a surge of visitors again: 'It's like somebody turned on a light switch' April 29, 2021 | 11:57 AM
Travel
How do you feel about vaccine passports? April 28, 2021 | 3:59 PM
Downtown Newburyport.
Travel
5 things to do when visiting Newburyport April 28, 2021 | 10:38 AM
FILE - This May 23, 2017, file photo shows a view of Walden Pond in Concord, Mass., where the 19th century American philosopher and naturalist Henry David Thoreau spent two years in solitude and reflection. A new Playstation game devoted to the Thoreau classic debuts on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
Outdoors
These are the 9 best outdoor attractions in Mass. this summer, according to Yankee magazine April 27, 2021 | 10:16 AM
A guest room at Hampton Inn and Homewood Suites by Hilton Boston Seaport.
SEAPORT HOTEL
This waterfront hotel just opened in the Seaport District April 26, 2021 | 6:30 PM
The Mahanna Cobble Trail at Bosque Mountain in Pittsfield.
Outdoors
Attention, hikers: New journeys abound in the Berkshires this year April 26, 2021 | 10:47 AM
David L. Ryan
Cape Cod
Sagamore Bridge expected to reopen fully Sunday, a month ahead of schedule April 24, 2021 | 9:43 AM
Oceanfront contemporary vacation home on Cape Cod.
Summer Fun
Mass. has one of the most popular rental destinations on Vrbo April 22, 2021 | 3:54 PM
Airlines Blocking Seats
Flights
JetBlue to add new routes to five cities April 22, 2021 | 12:25 PM
Nantucket, Ma- August 31, 2020-Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff‚Äî At Cisco Beach a seagull glides over the sea grass,
Travel
5 things to know about booking a summer rental April 21, 2021 | 1:55 PM
A guest room at The Newbury in Boston.
BEST HOTELS
5 of the best new hotels in the world are in Massachusetts, according to Travel & Leisure April 20, 2021 | 9:29 PM
Early morning at Misquamicut State Beach in Westerly, R.I. in 2012.
R.I.
Rhode Island state beach passes go on sale Tuesday April 19, 2021 | 3:08 PM
PHOTOS
Boston.com readers share their beautiful photos of spring in bloom April 14, 2021 | 9:21 AM
Take a bike ride up the Shining Sea Bikeway, which runs 10.7 miles from Woods Hole to North Falmouth along Cape Cod's west coast.
Day Trips
7 New England towns 'you haven't heard of but should visit ASAP' April 14, 2021 | 8:47 AM
In this May 2, 2013 file photo, the sun's rays strike the rocky coast of Acadia National Park on Mt. Desert Island in Maine.
Biking
New England has one of the most epic national park bike rides in America April 12, 2021 | 11:11 AM
A rendering of Mill City Park at Franklin Falls.
RIVER SURFING?
New England's first whitewater park is set to open this year April 11, 2021 | 10:47 PM
Cherry tree blossoms in the Boston Public Garden.
Spring
Share your photos of spring's beauty in full bloom April 9, 2021 | 4:09 PM
Monument Mountain in Great Barrington.
Outdoors
Trustees of Reservations change 'offensive' names at Monument Mountain April 9, 2021 | 11:52 AM
Appleton Farms in Ipswich-Hamilton is a popular place for family outings, and has a store of locally-sourced products.
Outdoors
Do you like to hike? This Mass. competition may reward you for it. April 9, 2021 | 10:34 AM
Winthrop, MA--529/2014--Plane take-offs from Logan Airport are viewed from a residential neighborhood. Scenes in Winthrop are photographed, on Thursday, May 29, 2014. Photos by Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff Topic: 060814location Reporter: XXX
Travel
TSA: Passenger volume is steadily rising at New England airports April 8, 2021 | 4:48 PM