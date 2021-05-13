Travel Mass. has 2 of the top 10 hotels in the U.S. for 2021, according to Tripadvisor users One is in Boston. A guest room at Mandarin Oriental, Boston. Tripadvisor

Though the travel industry took a big hit in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Tripadvisor users still provided feedback on getaways worldwide and helped name two Massachusetts hotels among the best in America.

The Needham-based travel site released a list of top 25 hotels in the U.S. for 2021 on Wednesday, part of its Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Hotel winners, and two Mass. hotels made the top 10: The Nantucket Hotel & Resort ranked No. 3 and Mandarin Oriental, Boston ranked No. 8. Delamar Southport in Southport, Conn. also made the list at No. 22.

“As the world gears up for a busier summer travel season, Tripadvisor’s highly coveted Best of the Best Awards are here to help people discover spectacular places to stay as they start planning their long-awaited next trip,” said Lindsay Nelson, chief experience and brand officer at Tripadvisor, in a statement.

At the Nantucket Hotel & Resort, within walking distance of bustling downtown Nantucket as well as the beach, travelers can choose between hotel rooms, suites, and cottages. Tripadvisor pulled the following user quote from its site about the hotel: “The entire team, from GM to front desk and staff in the restaurant, made our stay personal and special.”

The Nantucket Hotel & Resort.

Mandarin Oriental, Boston, a five-star luxury hotel in Back Bay, offers 148 guest rooms and suites and the best hotel spa in Massachusetts and North America. The travel site pulled the following user quote from its site about the hotel: “From arrival to departure, everything was taken care of for us.”

Another Mass. hotel also made the travel site’s list of top 25 small hotels in the U.S.: Lands End Inn in Provincetown ranked No. 13. Other New England stays on that list: The Inn at Thorn Hill in Jackson, N.H. ranked No. 21 and The Chanler at Cliff Walk in Newport, R.I. ranked No. 25.

Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Hotel winners are chosen based on the quality and quantity of traveler reviews and ratings posted on Tripadvisor between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2020.