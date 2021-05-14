Travel This Mass. getaway just ranked among the best new five-star lodges and resorts in the U.S. It has a 29,000-square-foot spa. Outdoor dining at Miraval Berkshires. James Baigrie

A sprawling wellness resort on 380 acres in the Berkshires keeps impressing the travel world.

Miraval Berkshires in Lenox was recently named among the 7 best new five-star lodges and resorts in the U.S. by Departures magazine as part of its Legend Awards, which highlight “the best in recent, unprecedented luxury.” The resort was also named among the best new hotels in the world in 2021 by both Conde Nast Traveler and Travel + Leisure.

Departures called Miraval Berkshires “the pinnacle of luxury wellness for travelers looking to disconnect and focus on their wellbeing.” Editors lauded the resort’s 29,000-square-foot spa featuring 28 treatment rooms and activities that include farming, beekeeping, meditation, and yoga. Miraval Berkshires also made the magazine’s list of 7 most rejuvenating wellness experiences in the U.S.

Another New England getaway was featured on its list of best new five-star lodges and resorts: Preserve Sporting Club & Residences in Richmond, R.I., which the publication called “an outdoorsy yet luxurious New England retreat.”

Several other New England hotels were recognized in the magazine’s Legend Awards.

The Champagne Room at Blantyre in Lenox was named among the 11 most Instagrammable hotel bars in the U.S.; Ocean House in Watch Hill, R.I. and the Jared Coffin House on Nantucket both made the list of 11 truly over-the-top hotel suites in the U.S.; White Barn Inn, Auberge Resorts Collection in Kennebunk, Maine was named among the best newly completed hotel renovations in the U.S.; The Lodge at Spruce Peak in Stowe, Vt. was named among the 8 most impressive ski resorts in the U.S.

The Berkshires was also named by editors as a favorite road trip destination in the U.S.

“With miles of hiking trails, quaint shops, a great food scene, and a number of luxe hotels, it’s the ideal destination to really pamper yourself,” wrote the magazine.

The magazine’s Legend Awards included winners in travel, hospitality, architecture, culture, food, and beverage evaluated between April 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021. The winners were chosen and vetted by editors, “based on the best first-hand or extensively researched travel experiences,” according to the publication.