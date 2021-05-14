Travel Mass. has one of the top 10 B&Bs in the world, according to Tripadvisor users You'll find it on the Cape. Candleberry Inn on Cape Cod in Brewster. Candleberry Inn on Cape Cod

A Cape Cod bed and breakfast has major bragging rights this season after it was just named among the top 10 bed and breakfasts on the planet by Tripadvisor users.

The Needham-based travel site released a list of top 25 B&Bs and Inns in the world on Wednesday, part of its Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Hotel winners, and Candleberry Inn on Cape Cod in Brewster ranked No. 8. It also ranked No. 3 among the top 25 B&Bs and Inns in the U.S.

Guests at the Candleberry Inn on Cape Cod, set on two acres, enjoy quaint rooms, private bathrooms, a multi-course gourmet breakfast each morning, complimentary afternoon refreshments, and walking access to the beach, restaurants, shops, and art galleries.

“We’re honored and humbled by this distinction from TripAdvisor and our guests who have supported us along the way — our sincerest thanks to you,” wrote owners Marco DiDomizio and Angelo Ferraro in an email.

Breakfast at Candleberry Inn on Cape Cod.

Two more New England stays made the world list: The Blue Horse Inn in Woodstock, Vt. ranked No. 9 and the Gazebo Inn in Ogunquit, Maine ranked No. 10.

Also, seven other New England getaways landed on the best of the U.S. list: The Blue Horse Inn ranked No. 4; Gazebo Inn No. 5; The Trellis House in Ogunquit, Maine No. 9; Captain Swift Inn in Camden, Maine No. 10; Stonehill Inn in Stowe, Vt. No. 15; LimeRock Inn in Rockland, Maine No. 16; and Brewster By the Sea Inn in Brewster No. 20.

The No. 1 B&B in the world is The Toulson Court in Scarborough, United Kingdom and the No. 1 B&B in the U.S. is Bayfront Westcott House Bed & Breakfast in Augustine, Fla.

Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Hotel winners are chosen based on the quality and quantity of traveler reviews and ratings posted on Tripadvisor between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2020.