Travel A New England destination is the best small town to visit in the U.S., according to U.S. News & World Report It's "small-town Maine at its finest." Bar Harbor, Maine. Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce

A small town in Maine that’s big in character is well worth a visit, according to U.S. News & World Report.

Bar Harbor, Maine was just named the best small town to visit in the USA in the U.S. News 2021-22 Best Vacations Rankings.

The 25 towns on the list all have a population of less than 50,000 people, offer plenty of restaurants and attractions, and “have a unique character all their own,” according to the report.

“We’re so pleased with this news,” said Alf Anderson, executive director of the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce, in a statement. “It’s a testament to the good people who make up our community and who have shaped Bar Harbor into a great place to live, work and visit.”

Here’s what U.S. News wrote about Bar Harbor:

Bar Harbor is small-town Maine at its finest. This relaxing East Coast retreat is filled with bed-and-breakfast accommodations and plenty of opportunities for outdoor fun. Boat tours, history tours and culinary tours are just a few ways travelers can get better acquainted with Bar Harbor. What’s more, the town is a gateway to Acadia National Park, where visitors can hike, bike and kayak. Plus, travelers should come hungry: Lobstering is still an important contributor to Bar Harbor’s economy, which means local restaurants have plenty of fresh lobster and other seafood on their menus.

Four other New England small towns made the list: Martha’s Vineyard ranked No. 17; Stowe, Vt. ranked No. 18; Kennebunkport, Maine ranked No. 21; and Salem ranked No. 25.

Bar Harbor also ranked high among the report’s list of best mountain towns to visit in the USA, snagging the No. 2 spot (second only to Gatlinburg, Tenn.).

View U.S. News & World Report’s 2021-22 Best Vacations Rankings.