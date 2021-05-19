Newsletter Signup
A small town in Maine that’s big in character is well worth a visit, according to U.S. News & World Report.
Bar Harbor, Maine was just named the best small town to visit in the USA in the U.S. News 2021-22 Best Vacations Rankings.
The 25 towns on the list all have a population of less than 50,000 people, offer plenty of restaurants and attractions, and “have a unique character all their own,” according to the report.
“We’re so pleased with this news,” said Alf Anderson, executive director of the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce, in a statement. “It’s a testament to the good people who make up our community and who have shaped Bar Harbor into a great place to live, work and visit.”
Here’s what U.S. News wrote about Bar Harbor:
Four other New England small towns made the list: Martha’s Vineyard ranked No. 17; Stowe, Vt. ranked No. 18; Kennebunkport, Maine ranked No. 21; and Salem ranked No. 25.
Bar Harbor also ranked high among the report’s list of best mountain towns to visit in the USA, snagging the No. 2 spot (second only to Gatlinburg, Tenn.).
View U.S. News & World Report’s 2021-22 Best Vacations Rankings.
