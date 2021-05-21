Travel A Mass. destination is one of the 8 best places to go in July, according to Town & Country magazine It's the perfect place for a "vaxication." Tanglewood's Ozawa Hall at dusk in 2017. Steve Rosenthal

As coronavirus pandemic restrictions continue to lift and travelers book post-vaccination trips — or “vaxications” — for this summer, a Massachusetts destination offers one of the best July getaways, says Town & Country magazine.

The magazine recently released a list of the best places to go in July and included the Berkshires among eight worldwide destinations.

Here’s what Town & Country wrote about the Berkshires:

For classical music buffs who haven’t been able to step foot inside a concert hall since the B.C. (before Covid) era, some good news at last: Tanglewood will be back this summer. The Boston Symphony Orchestra’s annual summer festival is socially distanced by design (open-air venue, expansive grounds for picnicking), and its location in the beautiful Berkshires region makes it an all-around perfect July getaway. Add in a little self-care, too, by staying at the Miraval Berkshires, where the robust wellness programming includes equine therapy, meditation, yoga, and beekeeping.

The Berkshires is a favorite road trip destination in the U.S., according to Departures magazine, and Miraval Berkshires was recently named among the best new hotels in the world in 2021 by both Conde Nast Traveler and Travel + Leisure.

Tanglewood, the renowned Berkshires venue in Lenox and Stockbridge, will offer a shortened, six-week program “that will capture the essential Tanglewood experience” this summer from July 9 to August 16, after canceling performances last summer due to the pandemic.

Another New England destination made the list of best places to go in July: Maine’s Chebeague Island in Casco Bay, where the Chebeague Island Inn has been welcoming guests since the 1880s.

