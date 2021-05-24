Travel Breeze Airways debuts this week, with 2 inaugural airports in New England Bradley International Airport travelers can fly Breeze on Thursday. A Breeze Airways plane at the MacArthur Airport (formerly Islip Airport) in Ronkonkoma, N.Y.

Breeze Airways, the new low-cost carrier by JetBlue founder David Neeleman, debuts on Thursday, and two of its inaugural airports are located in New England.

The Salt Lake City-based carrier announced an initial network of 39 routes from 16 cities on Friday, including Hartford, Connecticut, and Providence, Rhode Island. The airline will begin service at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, on Thursday and T.F. Green Airport in Warwick, Rhode Island, on July 22.

The airline will provide nonstop service between “underserved routes,” according to the company, with the focus of most flights from four main airports: Tampa International Airport in Tampa, Florida; Charleston International Airport in North Charleston, South Carolina; Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport in Kenner, Louisiana; and Norfolk International Airport in Norfolk, Virginia.

Hartford travelers can fly to Charleston, South Carolina, beginning Thursday and to Pittsburgh; Columbus, Ohio; and Norfolk, Virginia, beginning July 22. Providence travelers can fly to Charleston, South Carolina, July 22 and to Pittsburgh and Norfolk, Virginia, beginning July 29.

“We created Breeze as a new airline merging technology with kindness,” said Neeleman in a statement. “Breeze provides nonstop service between underserved routes across the U.S. at affordable fares. A staggering 95 percent of Breeze routes currently have no airline serving them nonstop. With seamless booking, no change or cancellation fees, up to 24-months of reusable flight credit and customized flight features delivered via a sleek and simple app, Breeze makes it easy to buy and easy to fly.”

Neeleman said he’s excited that Bradley is one of the airline’s inaugural airports.

“I know Connecticut well from many years living there and we see a

significant number of unserved markets from Bradley that will provide us with many years of growth opportunities,” he said in a statement.

Breeze will operate 13 single-class Embraer aircraft this summer, flying routes that average under two hours. The airline began receiving its order of 60 new Airbus A220 aircraft in October, which will be used on flights over two hours, according to the company. The routes on the A220 aircraft will be announced this fall and include a premium cabin.

“These 16 cities are just the beginning for Breeze,” Neeleman said. “The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the nation’s air service has meant many secondary and tertiary markets have seen a significant reduction in flights. There are so many city pairs needing non-stop service around the country, we have a further 100 cities under consideration.”

Breeze Airways is Neeleman’s fifth airline start-up, after JetBlue, Brazil’s Azul, Canada’s WestJet, and Utah-based Morris Air, which was later purchased by Southwest Airlines.

Flights are currently on sale, starting at $39 one way.