Travel 2 of the top summer 2021 destinations on Airbnb are in New England You'll find them in Maine and Rhode Island. Narragansett Town Beach in Rhode Island. Rhode Island Commerce Corporation

Airbnb says parts of Maine and Rhode Island are summer hot spots this year.

The online marketplace for lodging just named South County, R.I. and Acadia National Park in Maine among its 13 most popular summer destinations for 2021.

The getaways on the list are so appealing because they provide easy access to natural sites, wrote Airbnb, which noted that, based on U.S. guest bookings, “rural stays near national and state parks, the Great Lakes and white sand beaches are all trending this summer compared to summer 2019.”

South County, with its 100 miles of beaches, is the reason Rhode Island is called the Ocean State, according to the region’s website. It is comprised of the following 11 towns: Charlestown, Coventry, East Greenwich, Exeter, Hopkinton, Narragansett, North Kingstown, Richmond, South Kingstown, West Greenwich, and Westerly.

A greater number of Airbnb guests are staying within 30 miles of a national park this summer compared to the summer of 2019, according to the site. Acadia National Park, New England’s only national park, is already a popular spot: the park saw 2.7 million visitors last year, landing on the National Park Service’s list of 10 most visited national parks in 2020.

The other top summer 2021 destinations for Airbnb users: Bancroft-Madawaska (near Algonquin Provincial Park) in Canada; Black Hills (near Black Hills National Forest and Mount Rushmore) in South Dakota; Hilton Head Island in South Carolina; Miramar Beach, Panama City Beach, and the Florida Panhandle, all in Florida; the Michigan Upper Peninsula (near Great Lakes, Hiawatha National Forest); Northern Wisconsin (near Lake Superior and Chequamegon Nicolet National Forest); West Yellowstone (near Yellowstone), Whitefish Mountain (near Glacier National Park), and Park County, all in Montana.