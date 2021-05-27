Travel New England has one of the 20 best all-inclusive resorts in the U.S., according to Reader’s Digest You'll find it in Vermont. A room at Twin Farms in Barnard, Vermont. Twin Farms

Travelers seeking getaways with on-site food and fun can go the all-inclusive route, and New England has one of the best, according to Reader’s Digest.

The publication recently named Twin Farms in Barnard, Vermont, among the 20 best all-inclusive resorts in the U.S. It was the only New England property on the list.

“Eliminating surprise costs is only one reason all-inclusives are such a relaxing vacation type,” wrote Reader’s Digest. “For instance, everything you could ever need (and more!) is right there at your fingertips.”

Here’s what Reader’s Digest wrote about Twin Farms:

About 80 miles southeast of Burlington, the 300-acre Twin Farms offers an adults-only getaway with 20 luxury cottages and activities that change with the seasons. Visit in the fall to take in the incredible New England foliage while canoeing on the resort’s tranquil pond or biking along leaf-covered pathways. Winter is perfect for cross-country or downhill skiing, or simply curling up fireside with a good book. Spring and summer are ideal for tennis, fishing, and swimming. Rates include all activities as well as three farm-to-table meals daily and packed snacks for picnics. The only thing not included is a trip to the spa. Reader’s Digest

Twin Farms is no stranger to best lists. Last year, it was named Hotel of the Year by Forbes Travel Guide and among the top 10 resorts in the U.S. (ranking No. 2) and among the 10 best resorts in the world by Conde Nast Traveler. Earlier this year, it ranked among America’s top 12 resorts and top 25 hotels by U.S. News & World Report.

