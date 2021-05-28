Travel More than 100 Boston.com readers voted, this is where they are traveling for Memorial Day Weekend "I’m traveling between my grill, my fridge and my fire pit." The Breakers, a Gilded Age mansion in Newport, R.I. John Tlumacki / Boston Globe

Memorial weekend is upon us and AAA says more than 37 million people are expected to travel more than 50 miles from home, a 60 percent increase from last year.

In Massachusetts, the weekend also brings the end of the Massachusetts mask mandate, as Gov. Charlie Baker is lifting virtually all COVID-19 restrictions on businesses and gatherings on Saturday. We asked Boston.com readers if they’ll travel this holiday weekend and, if so, where they’ll go.

Of the approximate 100 readers that responded, nearly half said they aren’t going anywhere.

Paul Scott wrote: “I’m traveling between my grill, my fridge and my fire pit.”

Some are traveling to New England destinations such as Cape Cod, Lake Winnipesaukee in N.H., Newport, R.I., while others are venturing beyond New England to places like Virginia, California, and Washington, D.C.

Yes, I’m traveling

“Taking the kids to Canobie lake,” wrote Nicole Digiambattista.

“We are visiting Boston and Newport from out of state,” wrote Justin Michael Ricci. “Miss both places terribly.”

“Our annual trip to Lake Winnipesaukee!” wrote Jackie Cummins.

Nate Levine is going to Lake Winnipesaukee as well.

Jim Frawley is going to the Westville Music Bowl in New Haven, Conn. “for three glorious nights of Joe Russo’s Almost Dead.”

“Shenandoah National Park, Virginia,” wrote Bird Man. “Relaxing, beautiful setting, return to nature.”

“California Laguna Beach / Dana Point San Francisco,” wrote Karen Cullen. “But Cape Cod is special always in the heart.”

Jon Tibbetts is going to Lincoln, N.H., Sergei Akinchits is going to Washington, D.C., and Patrick J. Ferguson and Linda Diamond are both going to Cape Cod.

Advertisement:

“I’m going north to the mountains,” wrote Tom Despres. “It’ll be a cooler, wetter Memorial Day weekend this year.”

No, I’m not traveling

“God no,” wrote Hayley Teague. “Traffic is NOT my jam.”

“Hell no,” wrote Angel Alicea.

“Just another day for me but I like to thank all veterans who served our country!” wrote Jorge Silva.

“Always stay close to home!!! Safer and more relaxing,” wrote Joan Robertson.

“This is a somber remembrance, not a time for partying,” wrote Jeannie LisBeth. “We’ll be visiting our local cemetery to pay respects to those who fought for our freedoms.”

“Nope!” said Ryan Thomas about traveling this weekend. “People are crazier this time of the year especially now things are opening up.”

Dozens of people, such as Peter Beltran, Mary J. Proulx, Toni White, Michele Kurka, Svetlana Rojevsky, Cindy Lee Brooks, Steve Sur, and Ellen M. Katz say they are staying home.

Some were more specific about what staying home will look like.

“I will travel all the way from my home office to the couch,” wrote Chris Mooney. “Maybe even to a chair outside if it’s really nice.”

“From my couch to my fridge,” wrote David Finnell.

“I’ll travel from my living room to my smoker to check on my brisket and ribs,” wrote Pete Taylor.

Responses have been lightly edited for clarity.