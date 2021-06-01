Travel Delta customers can now book Cape Air flights from Logan Airport to 11 New England destinations Delta SkyMiles members can also earn and redeem miles on eligible Cape Air flights. Cape Air aircraft. Cape Air

Delta Air Lines continues to build its hub in Boston — this time, through a partnership with Cape Air.

The Atlanta-based airline’s customers can now book Cape Air service to the following coastal destinations from Logan International Airport through delta.com and the Fly Delta app: Hyannis, Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket, and Provincetown; Augusta, Bar Harbor, Portland, and Rockland, all in Maine, Lebanon, N.H., Rutland, Vermont, and Saranac Lake, N.Y.

“Delta is giving customers the ability to re-connect with friends and family after the lost summer of 2020,” said Charlie Schewe, director of New England sales for Delta, in a statement. “Our enhanced partnership with Cape Air offers access to sought-after destinations across the Northeast along with greater connectivity directly to Delta’s global network out of our Boston hub, where we’re committed to deepening Delta’s strong footprint.”

Delta SkyMiles members can earn and redeem miles on eligible Cape Air flights booked through Delta and get 500 bonus miles on trips taken through Aug. 31.

“At Cape Air, we value our relationships with our partners and our customers, which is why we continue to build upon and strengthen our 30-year relationship with Delta Air Lines,” Cape Air president Linda Markham said in a statement. “We are delighted to now offer our passengers connecting through Boston enhanced booking access and rewards when they travel on Cape Air and our partner, Delta.”

Hyannis-based Cape Air operates three types of aircraft: the Cessna 402, the Tecnam P2012 Traveller, and the Britten-Norman Islander, which all accommodate nine customers.

Delta recently announced it will add new flights this fall between Boston and three North American cities: Dallas/Fort Worth, Charlotte, and Toronto.