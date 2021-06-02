Travel USA Today says travelers avoiding crowds should visit these 2 summer getaways instead of Boston and Cape Cod One is in Amherst. The Norwottuck Rail Trail is an 11-mile trail that runs from Northampton, through Hadley and Amherst, to Belchertown. Paul Cooper / flickr

The coronavirus pandemic has turned the spotlight on remote towns with wide-open spaces, and two in New England are ideal for travelers seeking destinations where they can socially distance this season, according to USA Today.

The newspaper published a list of alternatives for 10 busy summer destinations such as Boston and Cape Cod. Travelers who wish to stay away from crowds should opt for Amherst over Boston and Cape Elizabeth, Maine, over Cape Cod, the publication wrote.

“Sparsely populated destinations are perceived as safer, turning the tourism tide towards under-the-radar towns and regions far from crowds,” the publication wrote.

Here’s what USA Today wrote about Amherst:

Nestled in rolling hills, Amherst is a classic New England college town with leafy scenery and a walkable downtown with bookstores and eateries. Cycle the Norwottuck Rail Trail, lined with farms selling fresh apple cider doughnuts, and hike peaceful paths at Mount Pollux Conservation Area. USA Today’s 10Best

And here’s what USA Today wrote about Cape Elizabeth:

Cape Elizabeth is a quintessential coastal Maine town with a venerable lighthouse commissioned by George Washington. Swim in the chilly sea, pick lowbush blueberries and breathe in salty air. When you’re hungry, head to Lobster Shack at Two Lights to eat delectable seafood with a view of windjammers sailing by. USA Today’s 10Best

