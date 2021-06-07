Travel Delta to begin daily service between Boston and Paris this summer The service begins Aug. 5. A Delta Air Lines flight. AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File

France opens for leisure travel this month, and Bostonians can catch daily flights to Paris on Delta Air Lines beginning in August, the airline announced on Friday.

France will welcome vaccinated Americans with a negative coronavirus test beginning on Wednesday, so the Atlanta-based airline is adding flights from Boston, Minnesota, and New York to the popular European destination.

Delta will begin daily flights between Boston and Paris on Aug. 5, as well as three-times-weekly flights between Paris and Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on July 7 and New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport and Nice on July 8.

“After more than a year of restrictions on international travel, more European countries are reopening for U.S. leisure and other non-essential travelers — in time for those seeking new adventures this summer and to further support economic recovery from the global pandemic,” wrote Delta in a press release.

Boston travelers looking to experience the iconic Eiffel Tower will be glad to know it reopens on July 16.