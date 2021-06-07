Travel 2 of the top 10 trending vacation destinations are in New England, according to Google One is in Maine and one is in Rhode Island. Newport Harbor. Ellen Albanese for The Boston Globe

As summer approaches, searches for “summer vacation” are spiking and travelers are showing an increased interest in two New England destinations, according to Google.

Google released a Complete Google Guide to Summer 2021 and ranked 10 trending U.S. destinations, based on a high percentage of growth in hotel searches when comparing April 2019 to April 2021. Bar Harbor, Maine ranked No. 3, and Newport, R.I. ranked No. 9 (The No. 1 trending spot is Round Rock, Texas).

For each trending destination, Google also listed three “hidden gem” restaurants.

“Hidden Gem restaurants are verified restaurants on Google Maps with high ratings from fewer people — which could help you avoid crowds and get an amazing meal,” wrote Google.

The following three restaurants are hidden gem eateries in Bar Harbor: Downeast Deli & Boxed Lunch Co., Veranda Bar at Balance Rock Inn, and Brrr! Harbor Shaved Ice.

In Newport, the hidden gem restaurants listed in the guide are: The Dining Room at Castle Hill Inn, Parlor Bar & Kitchen, and Norey’s.

Bar Harbor was recently named the best small town to visit in the U.S. by U.S. News & World Report.

View the entire list of 10 trending vacation destinations.