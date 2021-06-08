Travel A Mass. beach is one of the best in New England, according to AAA You'll find it in one of America's friendliest towns. Race Point Beach in Provincetown. Flickr / Massachusetts Office of Travel & Tourism

A Massachusetts beach on the Cape Cod National Seashore is sure to leave a lasting impression this summer, according to AAA.

AAA named Race Point Beach in Provincetown among its five picks for the best beaches in New England. Race Point Beach is one of six public beaches on the Cape Cod National Seashore.

Here’s what AAA wrote, in part, about Race Point Beach:

The views of the endless seas are breathtaking. Oftentimes you can see whales and a seal or two off in the distance. There are no concessions, so bring a picnic lunch and drinks. The Old Harbor Life-Saving Station, a circa-1897 building moved by barge from Chatham to Provincetown in 1977, is open daily from 2 to 4 p.m. If you feel like a little exercise, you can hop on the Province Lands Bike Path, which connects to nearby Herring Cove Beach and the Province Lands Visitor Center. Your AAA Daily

The other beaches on the list are Hammonasset Beach State Park in Madison, Conn., Sand Beach at Acadia National Park in Bar Harbor, Maine, and Narragansett Beach in Narragansett, R.I. AAA also included Lake Paran in North Bennington, Vermont, on the list, noting “the pretty lake with a Lake House and full snack bar featuring famous $1 grilled cheese sandwiches.”

While in Provincetown, it’s well worth venturing beyond the beach. Provincetown was named one of the best beach towns in America by Travel + Leisure, one of the 10 friendliest towns in America by Expedia travelers, and one of the 50 best coastal towns in the U.S. by Big 7 Travel this year.

View the entire list of best beaches in New England.