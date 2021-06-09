Travel Spirit to begin flying between Boston and Miami this fall The new route offers "more convenient, nonstop options from Boston to South Florida." A Spirit Airlines aircraft. Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines will take Bostonians to another Florida destination this fall.

The Miramar, Fla.-based ultra-low-cost carrier will debut at Miami International Airport in October with 30 domestic and international routes, including one to Logan International Airport. Daily service between Boston and Miami will begin Nov. 17.

The new Boston route will be in addition to Spirit’s current service between Boston and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, according to the airline.

“The new Miami routes will supplement Spirit’s existing service as the largest carrier at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport as we ramp up plans for additional growth across our network,” the carrier wrote in a statement provided to Boston.com. “We’re based in South Florida and excited to expand in our own backyard. We know the Florida market better than anyone, and this expansion into [Miami International Airport] allows us to offer ever more convenient, nonstop options from Boston to South Florida.”

Flight times and pricing will be announced at a later date.