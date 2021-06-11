Newsletter Signup
A bucolic bike route in New Hampshire is among the most rewarding rail trails in America, according to the Wall Street Journal.
The publication just named six incredible rail-trail bike trips, calling them the most rewarding routes from California to New Hampshire, and included the Northern Rail Trail. The nearly 60-mile route from Lebanon to Boscawen, N.H., runs along the old Boston & Maine Railroad.
“With a mostly flat or gentle grade, these six rail-trails in particular beckon, offering opportunities to drop a fishing line, spy on swooping herons or stop along the way in sweet small towns,” The Wall Street Journal wrote. “Best of all, each of these cycling paths showcases the kind of scenery well worth slowing down for.”
Here’s what The Wall Street Journal wrote, in part, about the Northern Rail Trail:
