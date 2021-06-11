Travel New England has one of the 6 most rewarding rail trails in America, according to The Wall Street Journal It has "the kind of scenery well worth slowing down for." The Northern Rail Trail crosses the Blackwater River next to the 1882 Keniston Covered Bridge in Andover, N.H. James Hatcher / flickr

A bucolic bike route in New Hampshire is among the most rewarding rail trails in America, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The publication just named six incredible rail-trail bike trips, calling them the most rewarding routes from California to New Hampshire, and included the Northern Rail Trail. The nearly 60-mile route from Lebanon to Boscawen, N.H., runs along the old Boston & Maine Railroad.

“With a mostly flat or gentle grade, these six rail-trails in particular beckon, offering opportunities to drop a fishing line, spy on swooping herons or stop along the way in sweet small towns,” The Wall Street Journal wrote. “Best of all, each of these cycling paths showcases the kind of scenery well worth slowing down for.”

Here’s what The Wall Street Journal wrote, in part, about the Northern Rail Trail:

“The southeast portion — Franklin to Boscawen — is especially lovely as it rolls through tree tunnels. (The shade makes for a pleasantly cool ride even on a hot summer day.) The trail allows easy access — via short detours — to Webster Lake, where orator Daniel Webster spent summers as a boy, and Enfield Shaker Museum, which exhibits the signature minimalist furniture of this Christian sect. Just off the trail, the Vulgar Brewing Company in Franklin serves up unusual pizzas such as the Royale with Cheese, topped with ground Black Angus Beef, mozzarella, tomato sauce and yellow mustard.” — The Wall Street Journal

