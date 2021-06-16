Travel Spirit Airlines will debut at this New England airport in the fall Service begins Oct. 7. A Spirits Airlines plane. Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines is landing in Manchester, New Hampshire, this fall.

The Miramar, Florida-based ultra-low-cost carrier will debut at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport on Oct. 7 and offer nonstop flights to four Florida destinations. Daily service to both Fort Lauderdale and Orlando will begin on Oct. 7; four-times-weekly service to Fort Myers will begin on Nov. 17; and three-times-weekly service to Tampa will begin on Nov. 18.

“The residents of New Hampshire have been patiently waiting for a new airline, and we’re excited to announce that Spirit Airlines is coming to Manchester-Boston Regional Airport,” New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said in a statement. “Now’s our time to take advantage of these new routes and low fares and keep New Hampshire dollars in New Hampshire.”

“We looked closely at what New Hampshire travelers want, and we saw a great opportunity to give them easy access to some great vacation destinations,” Matt Klein, executive vice president and chief commercial officer for Spirit, said in a statement. “We look forward to partnering with the community to kick off service, strengthening our local ties and adding more flights in the years to come.”

Manchester is the 11th new city added to Spirit’s network in the past year. Earlier this month, Spirit announced it will debut at Miami International Airport in October with service to Boston beginning Nov. 17.