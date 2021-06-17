Travel
2 of America’s best lake vacations are in New England, according to U.S. News & World Report
It may be time to book a vacation in Maine or Vermont.
There’s good news for local travelers who prefer relaxing lakeside rather than seaside: Two of America’s best lake vacations are in New England, according to U.S. News & World Report.
The publication on Wednesday released a list of 27 top lake vacations in the U.S., and Moosehead Lake in Maine and Lake Champlain Islands in Vermont made the cut.
The lakes “deserve a spot on your bucket list — or, at the very least, a considerable amount of time on your next vacation itinerary,” U.S. News wrote about its picks.
Here’s what U.S. News wrote about Moosehead Lake:
And here’s what the publication wrote about Lake Champlain Islands:
