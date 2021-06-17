Travel 2 of America’s best lake vacations are in New England, according to U.S. News & World Report It may be time to book a vacation in Maine or Vermont. Lily Bay State Park on Moosehead Lake in Maine. Steve Greenlee/Globe Staff

There’s good news for local travelers who prefer relaxing lakeside rather than seaside: Two of America’s best lake vacations are in New England, according to U.S. News & World Report.

The publication on Wednesday released a list of 27 top lake vacations in the U.S., and Moosehead Lake in Maine and Lake Champlain Islands in Vermont made the cut.

The lakes “deserve a spot on your bucket list — or, at the very least, a considerable amount of time on your next vacation itinerary,” U.S. News wrote about its picks.

Here’s what U.S. News wrote about Moosehead Lake:

New England’s second-largest lake stands out because, like its name suggests, the lake is populated with moose, so much so that moose outnumber people three to one. If you’re interested in getting an eyeful of the lake’s namesake residents, you can join a moose safari. The lake is also known for its fishing. You can catch salmon and trout, and during winter, ice shacks can be found on the lake for ice fishing. Aside from its wildlife, this lake region provides the ideal setting for swimming, boating, Jet Skiing and even whitewater rafting. Lodging options range from bed-and-breakfast accommodations to campgrounds and sporting camps, the latter of which offer a place to stay and outdoor recreation experiences as part of your rate. — U.S. News & World Report

And here’s what the publication wrote about Lake Champlain Islands:

There are few places in the U.S. where you can island hop via car. The Lake Champlain Islands in Vermont is one of those places. These five islands, which sit on 120-mile-long Lake Champlain, are all connected via U.S. Route 2 (also known as the Roosevelt Highway). The islands are home to beaches like Alburgh Dunes State Park and White’s Beach, farms (including Snow Farm Vineyard and Hackett’s Orchard) and plenty of lovely trails. The bike-friendly Island Line Trail is a particularly scenic pathway that crosses the lake from Causeway Park on mainland Vermont to South Hero Island. There are some hotels on the islands, and camping is available at Grand Isle State Park. Plus, since Burlington is less than 24 miles southeast of South Hero Island, you can always book accommodations there. — U.S. News & World Report

