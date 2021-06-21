Travel The best cycling tour company in America is in Somerville, according to USA Today The luxury bike tours focus on food and wine. DuVine Cycling + Adventure Co. in Somerville was named the best cycling tour company in America by USA Today readers. Gwen Kidera

A cycling tour company in Somerville with itineraries full of food, wine, and boutique accommodations is the best in the U.S., according to USA Today readers.

The publication just named DuVine Cycling + Adventure Co. the best cycling tour company in America as part of its 2021 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards. Another local company also made the list: Ciclismo Classico in Arlington ranked No. 9.

“We’re thrilled to be chosen as the Best Cycling Tour,” wrote DuVine Cycling + Adventure Co. on Instagram. “We owe it all to our amazing family of guides, guests, and partners—word of mouth is so powerful.”

Here’s what USA Today wrote about the company:

DuVine wants every traveler to experience the world by bike. These luxury bike tours focus heavily on food and wine, and itineraries often include family-run restaurants and boutique accommodations. You’ll find tours around the globe, including domestic options in Aspen, the Hudson Valley, Maine and Vermont, among others. —USA Today’s 10Best

For the 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards lists, USA Today travel experts select 20 nominees in topics from food to lodging, destinations to things to do. Then the publication asks readers to cast votes to determine the top 10.

