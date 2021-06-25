Travel This hotel in the White Mountains just received a $3.5 million makeover "We are expecting a very successful summer season.” A renovated room at the White Mountain Hotel & Resort in North Conway, N.H. Bill Lee Photography

A White Mountains hotel with gorgeous views has a new look and feel after a $3.5 million makeover.

The 80-room White Mountain Hotel & Resort in North Conway, N.H., reopened Memorial Day weekend after a three-month renovation, which included a redesign of its guest rooms and suites along with extensive exterior improvements.

“It’s been an incredible three-month project,” said Gary W. Sullivan, owner and general manager, in a statement. “Closing the resort this spring allowed us to go all in to update every aspect of the hotel, inside and out. We were excited to sell out for our opening weekend and based on upcoming room reservations, we are expecting a very successful summer season.”

The hotel, which first opened in 1990, has new windows, siding, and trim.

The exterior of White Mountain Hotel & Resort.

Inside the guest rooms and suites, guests enjoy newly painted rooms in the Benjamin Moore colors baby fawn and cloud white, white oak furniture by Saint-Damase, white oak guest room doors, new flat screen TVs, HVAC units, custom lighting that includes hand-sewn shades, and Serta pillow-top beds with luxury pillows.

In the bathrooms, tubs were replaced by Mincey Marble walk-in showers with glass barn doors and Speakman handheld shower heads. Quartz countertops with custom oak vanities were installed, as well as new toilets and tile flooring. The bathrooms feature Aveda amenities.

The property’s pool deck, where guests enjoy an outdoor year-round heated pool and hot tub, was also replaced during the renovation.

“The White Mountain Hotel & Resort is located within one of the most unique and diverse landscapes in the Mount Washington Valley of New Hampshire,” said Kim Deetjen, principal at TruexCullins, the Burlington, Vermont-based interior design firm that worked on the project, in a statement. “The natural surroundings offer a broad range of experiences that instill a sense of discovery and inquiry. The Hotel interior now has a personal, residential feel, warm and inviting, paying tribute to the local vernacular.”

A renovated bathroom inside White Mountain Hotel & Resort.

The hotel is located at the base of White Horse Ledge near Echo Lake State Park and the White Mountain National Forest. Amenities include a 120-seat restaurant and tavern, Hale’s Location Golf Course, a game room, gym, Finnish saunas, an outdoor fire pit, and shuffle board, basketball, and pickleball. The hotel is also pet-friendly.

Rates start at $209 per night for a standard room with two double beds, which includes a full breakfast.

This past fall, North Conway was named the best ski town in North America by USA Today readers.