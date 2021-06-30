Travel A new luxury bus service between Logan Airport and Cape Cod launches this week Service begins Saturday. Inside CapeBus, a new luxury bus service between Logan Airport and Cape Cod. CapeBus

Logan International Airport travelers bound for Cape Cod, Nantucket, and Martha’s Vineyard can soon catch a ride from the airport aboard a luxury Mercedes motorcoach.

CapeBus, a new bus service between Logan Airport and Cape Cod, launches on Saturday.

The buses will travel to Sagamore, Barnstable, and Hyannis, and its schedule will align with Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard ferry connections in Hyannis, according to the company. Onboard entertainment such as DirecTV and premium movie selection will be available on select trips.

The daily service will be operated by Yankee Line, a Boston-based motorcoach operator with 40 years of experience.

“Our team at CapeBus is excited to launch our luxury bus service between Cape Cod, Boston and Logan International Airport,” said Michael Costa, manager of Yankee Line, in a statement. “Whether traveling to Logan Airport for vacation, commuting from Barnstable to your office on State Street or connecting to Nantucket ferry service, CapeBus will provide the ultimate ride-share experience onboard our fleet of sleek Mercedes Motorcoaches.”

Advertisement:

The ADA-accessible, custom-built Mercedes motorcoaches with leather seating offer extra legroom, complimentary chilled bottled water, individual tray tables, 110-volt power outlets at each seat, and complimentary wifi.