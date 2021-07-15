Travel Amtrak is restarting service to Vermont next week — and offering discounts Customers can snag discounts and deals, such as $1 rides on Monday. The Vermonter crossing the White River in Vermont during a previous fall. Amtrak

After a 16-month-long suspension of service to Vermont due to the coronavirus pandemic, Amtrak customers can travel to the Green Mountain State once again on Monday.

Amtrak announced in May that it would restart Vermont services aboard The Vermonter and Ethan Allen Express on July 19. This week, Amtrak revealed special deals and discounts as part of the celebration, including $1 rides for travel within Vermont on Monday and 50 percent off select locations in New England when customers book by July 15 for summer travel between July 19 and Sept. 6.

The Vermonter offers service between Washington, D.C., and St. Albans, Vermont, and runs through Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. The Ethan Allen Express offers service between New York and Rutland, Vermont. The trains will be running on the same schedules that were in place when service was suspended in 2020.

“The state of Vermont has so much to offer – and customers can experience the state and the summer in a variety of ways, as we celebrate the return of The Vermonter and Ethan Allen Express,” said Ray Lang, Amtrak vice president, state supported services, in a statement. “We hope residents and visitors can join us at our events and can have a safe and relaxing trip whether it’s to see friends and family, see or stay in one of the state’s many charming towns, go on a food tour, enjoy an outdoor biking or hiking adventure or more.”

There will be celebratory events at Amtrak stations across Vermont on Monday. Customers can get the $1 deal for travel in Vermont by using the promo code V102. The deal is valid for coach seats only.

Masks must be worn by all customers and employees on trains.