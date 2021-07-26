Travel A Mass. destination was just named among the 8 best places to travel in September The destination "isn't just for summering," according to Conde Nast Traveler. Great Point Lighthouse on Nantucket. Kristi Palma / Boston.com

While Nantucket is well-known as a summer escape, the island’s outdoor activities, lighthouses, and restaurants make for a perfect September getaway, according to Conde Nast Traveler.

Conde Nast Traveler recently named the Massachusetts island among the eight best places in the world to travel in September, a month the publication called “the unsung hero of travel months” due to thinner crowds and lower prices.

“It’s the perfect time to pay a visit to locations that are usually swarming with tourists and enjoy some serious natural beauty, luxury hotels, outdoor adventures, and more than a few glasses of wine,” wrote the publication.

Here’s what Conde Nast Traveler wrote, in part, about Nantucket:

“Nantucket isn’t just for summering. A fall trip to the island will be relatively quiet and crowd-free, but you can still enjoy the same outdoor activities as during high season. Spend your days sailing, golfing, biking, and walking to nearby lighthouses, or enjoy the lack of lines at Cisco Brewers and The Proprietors. Don’t miss the 10th annual Nantucket Project (September 23-26), an “ideas conference” where celebrities and innovators give live talks and music performances, as well as screen original films.” — Conde Nast Traveler

The other destinations perfect for travel in September, according to the publication: Amalfi Coast, Italy; Bali; Cappadocia, Turkey; Geneva, Switzerland; Georgia; Jackson Hole, Wyo.; and Namibia.

Earlier this year, Nantucket’s Siasconset Beach ranked among the 25 best island beaches in the world by Conde Nast Traveler readers.

View the entire list of best places to travel in September.