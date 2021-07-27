Travel Vermont has the best date-night restaurant in America, according to Tripadvisor "Perfect combo of fantastic food in a beautiful, inviting space, coupled with great service," a Tripadvisor user wrote. Main Street in Manchester, Vermont. Matthew Cavanaugh for The Boston Globe

Couples planning an epic date night should make dinner reservations in Manchester, Vermont, according to Tripadvisor.

The town’s The Silver Fork restaurant ranked No. 1 in America and No. 15 in the world for best date-night restaurant by the Needham-based travel website. The list is part of the website’s 2021 Travelers’ Choice “Best of the Best” awards for restaurants.

“It’s no secret that the restaurant industry has taken a hit over the past year or so, but the good news is that would-be diners all over the world are hungrier than ever to dine out again,” Martin Verdon-Roe, general manager of hospitality solutions at Tripadvisor, said in a statement. “There is so much good out there to explore this summer and beyond, and no matter what you’re craving, the Best of the Best Restaurants Awards is on hand to serve as a menu of options to satisfy your appetite.”

Tripadvisor featured the following user comment about The Silver Fork:

“Elegant, yet warm and bright. Perfect combo of fantastic food in a beautiful, inviting space, coupled with great service.” — Tripadvisor

Another New England eatery made the list of best date night restaurants in the U.S. as well: Natalie’s at Camden Harbour Inn in Camden, Maine, ranked No. 15.

Several other New England restaurants won awards in other categories.

Green Elephant in Portsmouth, N.H., ranked No. 5 on the site’s list of 10 best vegan spots in the U.S. Full Bloom Vegan in Miami Beach, Fla., ranked No. 1.

Timber Kitchen and Bar in Bangor, Maine, ranked No. 10 among the 25 best restaurants for everyday eats. Doc Ford’s Rum Bar & Grille in Ft. Myers Beach, Fla., ranked No. 1 on that list.

And, finally, Fire by Wicked Fresh in North Conway, N.H., ranked No. 12 among the 25 best quick bites restaurants in the U.S. The No. 1 restaurant on that list is Bleecker Street Pizza in New York City.

The awards were determined based on the quality and quantity of restaurant reviews and ratings by Tripadvisor users between Jan. 1, 2020, and April 30, 2021, as well as an additional editorial process, according to Tripadvisor.