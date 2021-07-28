Travel What’s your favorite memory of Cape Cod? Share your vacation memories with us. Race Point Beach in Provincetown, part of the Cape Cod National Seashore. Flickr / Massachusetts Office of Travel & Tourism

The Cape Cod National Seashore is gearing up for its 60th anniversary.

The iconic travel destination, which sees about four million visitors annually, was named one of the top 10 most visited National Park Service sites in 2020. Located on the outer portion of the Cape Cod peninsula, it includes 40 miles of coastline, six public beaches, and 36 miles of hiking and biking trails.

President John F. Kennedy created the Cape Cod National Seashore Aug. 7, 1961 out of concern that the Outer Cape would be developed and commercialized, according to the National Park Service, which called the legislation “a milestone in conservation history” in a press release.

Advertisement:

“Sixty years later, forty miles of pristine sandy beach, marshes, ponds, and uplands support diverse plant and animal species,” wrote the National Park Service. “Lighthouses, cultural landscapes, and wild cranberry bogs offer a glimpse of Cape Cod’s past and continuing ways of life.”

Have you visited the Cape Cod National Seashore or other parts of the Cape? We want to share your favorite memories on Boston.com.

Share with us by filling out the survey below or by e-mailing [email protected]. Feel free to send your Cape Cod photos as well. We may feature your response in a future article.