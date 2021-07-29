Travel New England has 3 of the best fall festivals and fairs in the U.S., according to Country Living Maine's Harvest on the Harbor made the top 10 list. A photo taken at a previous Harvest on the Harbor in Portland, Maine. Harvest on the Harbor

Maine and Vermont offer some of the best fall fun in the country, according to Country Living magazine.

The publication recently named the 29 best fall festivals and fairs across the U.S., and three New England events made the list: Harvest on the Harbor in Portland, Maine, ranked No. 9; Vermont Pumpkin Chuckin’ Festival in Stowe, Vermont, ranked No. 27; and the Acadia Night Sky Festival at Acadia National Park in Maine ranked No. 29.

Here’s what Country Living wrote about Maine’s Harvest on the Harbor, which ranked in the top 10 and takes place this year from Nov. 4-7:

“What initially started as a celebration of Portland’s up-and-coming food scene has now multiplied into a fully-fledged fest, local ciders and spirits and all. The event attracts thousands thanks to acclaimed Maine eateries and locally-sourced beverages. If the beautiful fall foliage isn’t enough to lure you to the East Coast, this should do the trick.” — Country Living

Vermont’s Pumpkin Chuckin’ Festival, which takes place Sept. 26, offers “three rounds of competitive ‘pumpkin chucking’ where people of all ages launch pumpkins as far as they can using trebuchets,” the publication wrote.

The Acadia Night Sky Festival “celebrates Acadia National Park’s starry skies with evening events such as kayaking tours and photography workshops,” the magazine write. The event takes place this year from Sept. 29-Oct. 3.

