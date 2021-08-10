Travel New England has 2 of the most romantic road trips in the U.S., according to Travel + Leisure Gas up and settle in for stunning scenery. The Omni Mount Washington Resort in New Hampshire. MOUNT WASHINGTON RESORT

Love birds in search of a romantic road trip will find two of the most desirable drives in America right here in New England, according to Travel + Leisure.

The travel magazine recently named two New England routes among the 10 most romantic road trips for couples in America. It’s well worth gassing up for New Hampshire’s Kancamagus Highway and a route through Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont, according to the publication.

The routes on the list make up “the best of what roadside America has to offer,” Travel + Leisure wrote.

Here’s what the publication had to say about the “New England Route: Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont”:

“Start your journey in Acadia National Park, where 47,000 acres of hiking, biking, and wildlife await. Then, head to Camden, Maine — the self-described ‘Jewel of the Maine Coast.’ Here, you can shop downtown, picnic at the beach, and see some important lighthouses. Speaking of lighthouses, next up is Portland, where you’ll want to check out the breweries, art galleries, and of course, lighthouses. Start with the historic Portland Head Light along the shores of Fort Williams Park in Cape Elizabeth. Afterward, head west to the White Mountains in New Hampshire, where you can spend the night at the Omni Mount Washington Resort. This resort is New Hampshire’s largest ski area and a favorite New England retreat for presidents past and present, artists, and celebrities seeking a peaceful mountain getaway. Finally, pay a visit to Waterbury, Vermont, where you can tour the Ben & Jerry’s factory and share a pint of their One Love ice cream.” — Travel + Leisure

And here’s what the publication wrote about New Hampshire’s Kancamagus Highway:

“This 34.5-mile scenic drive along Route 112 in northern New Hampshire is best known for its spectacular fall foliage, but it’s an idyllic adventure any time of year, especially when the snow blankets the ground and transforms the mountains into a winter wonderland. On this journey, you’ll have the opportunity to explore the breathtaking White Mountain National Forest, Swift River, Sabbaday Falls, Lower Falls and Rocky Gorge. The Kanc, as it’s affectionately known by locals, takes you up to an elevation of just under 3,000 feet. Its highest point brings you to Kancamagus Pass on the flank of Mount Kancamagus near Lincoln, New Hampshire. Start your trip in Conway and stop at the Saco Ranger Station just west of town to pick up a map and plan your points of interest. Key attractions include the Albany Covered Bridge, built back in 1858, and picturesque Sabbaday Falls. The route will end in Lincoln, where you can stay overnight at The Mountain Club on Loon, which is open year-round and perfect for ski season.” — Travel + Leisure

