6 of America's most 'breathtaking' places to see fall foliage are in New England, according to OprahDaily.com The site calls Maine and Vermont "perennial favorites." Equinox Pond in Manchester, Vermont. Vermont Department of Tourism and Marketing

As New England gears up for another uncertain fall during the coronavirus pandemic, one thing remains predictable: the region’s spectacular fall foliage.

OprahDaily.com released a list of 20 breathtaking places to see fall foliage, and six New England destinations made the list: Bar Harbor and Camden, Maine; Bretton Woods, N.H.; Manchester and Killington, Vermont; and Litchfield, Conn.

The list represents “the absolute best places to see fall foliage in America,” according to the site, which calls Maine and Vermont “perennial favorites.”

In Camden, Maine, it’s worth exploring Camden Hills State Park, cruises from Camden Harbor, and the view from the Camden Snow Bowl lift, according to the site. In Bar Harbor, travelers can join kayaking and boat tours and choose from 125 miles of trails at Acadia National Park.

At New Hampshire’s Bretton Woods in the White Mountains, visitors can go cross-country mountain biking, fly fishing, and hiking, “all under the canopy of the fall colors,” the site wrote.

In Connecticut’s “bucolic” Litchfield, visitors are treated to “postcard-worthy” covered bridges and colorful hikes on the Appalachian Trail.

And, finally, the site called Vermont practically unparalleled when it comes to fall foliage.

“During autumn, the Green Mountains often lure visitors from around the world; there are few places that boast fall foliage like this lush section of Vermont,” noted the site.

Some of the best spots for leaf-peeping in Manchester? The “magical” Skyline Drive to the top of Mount Equinox, as well as the forests and trails of the Equinox Preservation Trust, according to the site.

Over in Killington, best known for its skiing, visitors can ride the gondola during the fall season for “a true bird’s eye view of the brilliant leaves below.”

