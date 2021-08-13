Travel Mass. has the No. 1 apple picking spot in the U.S., according to Yelp And the cider doughnuts aren't bad, either. A family walks through the orchard at Cider Hill Farm in Amesbury in 2020. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Fall fun enthusiasts seeking the ultimate apple picking experience will find it in Massachusetts, according to Yelp.

The site released a list of top 25 apple picking spots in Canada and the U.S. on Friday, and Cider Hill Farm in Amesbury topped the U.S. list.

The farm offers a food truck, a farm store, live music, and barnyard, as well as a Hot Cider & Donut Bar, Hard Cider & Chili Bar, seasonal festivals, and more.

“Cider Hill Farm is a place to come with family members to create and share memories,” according to the farm’s website.

Amanda Haggstrom, Amesbury’s city clerk, recently told Boston.com that a trip to Cider Hill Farm never disappoints. She called the doughnuts “the most amazing doughnuts you’ll ever have.” Boston.com readers named the farm among the top 3 places for cider doughnuts Massachusetts.

Advertisement:

Yelp compiled the list after identifying the top spots to go apple picking in Canada and the U.S. and then ranking them using the total volume and ratings of reviews between Jan. 1, 2001, and July 7, 2021.