Travel 3 Mass. beaches are among the best in the U.S., according to Conde Nast Traveler There's still time to visit them this summer. Sankaty Head Light at Siasconset Beach on Nantucket. Nantucket Historical Association

Summer may be winding down, but there’s still plenty of time to check “lounging on one of the best beaches in America” off your bucket list.

And according to Conde Nast Traveler, Massachusetts residents don’t have to travel very far to do it.

The publication recently named the 19 best beaches in the U.S., and three of the sandy destinations are located in Massachusetts: Coast Guard Beach in Eastham, Siasconset Beach on Nantucket, and Singing Beach in Manchester-by-the-Sea.

Coast Guard Beach, which is part of the Cape Cod National Seashore, offers spectacular views of the Nauset Spit barrier system and bay. Photos of “the quaint old Coast Guard station, which sits on top of sandy bluffs, is practically Instagram-required,” the publication wrote.

Advertisement:

As for Singing Beach, Conde Nast Traveler wrote: “While some people may make the trip to Manchester-by-the-Sea to see where the movie was filmed, others come for the more curious Singing Beach: If you shuffle your feet in the dry sand you will hear a sing-song-like squeak.”

And when visiting Siasconset Beach, the 1850 Sankaty Head Light “is well worth a wander to the northern tip of the beach,” but the best attraction is the ‘Sconset Bluff Walk, where you’ll find “the strong Atlantic on one side and a row of multi-million-dollar homes on the other,” the publication wrote.

View the entire list of 19 best beaches in the U.S.