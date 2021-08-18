Travel New England has 3 of the best fall foliage train rides in the U.S., according to Country Living "The only thing more magical than forests filled with autumn leaves is seeing them by train." Essex Steam Train in Essex, Connecticut. Essex Steam Train and Riverboat

Viewing fall foliage by train is “magical,” according to Country Living magazine, and New England has some of the best autumn train adventures in the country.

Country Living magazine recently released a list of 12 best fall foliage train rides that are the perfect seasonal family activity, and three New England routes made the list: Essex Steam Train in Essex, Conn.; Green Mountain Railroad in Chester, Vermont; and Mount Washington Cog Railway in Bretton Woods, N.H.

“The only thing more magical than forests filled with autumn leaves is seeing them by train,” the publication wrote.

On Connecticut’s Essex Steam Train, which is a train pulled by an authentic steam engine, guests enjoy the “unspoiled scenery” in the Connecticut River Valley, according to Country Living. Visitors can choose from dinner trains, trips featuring chocolate and wine, and trips that include both train and boat.

On the Mount Washington Cog Railway, visitors climb to the 6,288-foot summit of Mount Washington to a visitor center featuring an observatory and interactive weather museum.

“The views change as the elevation rises to the highest peak in the Northeast,” the publication wrote.

Leaf peepers onboard Vermont’s Green Mountain Railroad can choose from a two-hour roundtrip scenic ride, a four-course fine dining trip on the dinner train, or a trip to Okemo Mountain Resort.

“There’s arguably no more spectacular fall foliage than the vibrant colors on the rolling hills and mountains of rural Vermont,” the publication wrote.

View the entire list of 12 best fall foliage train rides that are the perfect seasonal family activity.