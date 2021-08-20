Travel A Mass. destination is one of the best places to travel worldwide in October, according to Conde Nast Traveler The city celebrates Halloween all month long. Haunted Happenings takes place throughout the month of October in Salem. Photo by Michael Blanding / The Boston Globe

A Massachusetts city and “ America’s unofficial witching capital” is an ideal October destination, according to Conde Nast Traveler.

The travel publication released a list of the best places to travel in October, and Salem earned a mention among the top 10 spots worldwide.

Historic Salem is home to Salem Haunted Happenings, a monthlong celebration of Halloween. The city, which typically welcomes half a million visitors for the annual event, announced on Thursday that it will return this year after a “pandemic pause” in 2020.

Here’s what the publication wrote, in part, about the city:

“Salem celebrates its connection to the occult all month with a program of events, including horror film festivals, séances, and a fair with psychics on hand to read your future. (See complete calendar here.) During the festivities, it’s worth pausing to consider the history of Salem’s witch trials at the 1692 Salem Witch Museum. The museum recreates the trials using actual documents as the basis for its life-size stage sets, and hosts an exploration of witchcraft in all its forms through the ages.” — Conde Nast Traveler

Those traveling to Salem should note that a mask mandate will be in place for all indoor public spaces beginning Aug. 23 and running through Nov. 13, “pending public health data,” according to Destination Salem.

“Salem has planned for a safe and enjoyable Halloween season by making modifications such as changing the footprint of the events to allow for more space,” said Kate Fox, executive director of Destination Salem, in a statement. “We are excited to welcome back our Halloween visitors with new events while keeping safety top of mind.”

Check out the entire list of best places to travel in October.