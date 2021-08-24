Travel Mass. has 3 of the best drive-ins in the Northeast, according to USA Today Discover what makes them special. Moviegoers at the Wellfleet Drive-In in 1995. Evan Richman for The Boston Globe/File

Have you made it to a drive-in yet this summer?

Open-air cinemas are “an all-American delight,” according to USA Today, and Massachusetts has three of the best in the Northeast.

The publication released a list of the 10 best drive-ins in the Northeast on Tuesday, and Mendon Twin Drive-In, Wellfleet Drive-In, and West Springfield Drive-In all made the cut.

Mendon Twin Drive-In, which opened in 1954, offers two nightly screenings of first-run and classic movies and live concert streams, as well as a cafe and beer garden, according to the publication.

Since 1957, folks have been catching outdoor movies at Cape Cod’s Wellfleet Drive-In, which shows first-run double features nightly, according to USA Today, which noted its offering of mini golf and the Cape’s biggest flea market during the day.

Advertisement:

The West Springfield Drive-In, a newer drive-in, located at the Big E fairgrounds, offers first-run double features, concessions, and live streamed events, wrote the publication.

Two other New England drive-ins made the list: Mansfield Drive-in Theatre in Mansfield, Conn., and Rustic Drive-In in North Smithfield, R.I.

USA Today’s 10Best highlights the best places to eat, play, and stay across the U.S.

View the entire list of 10 best drive-ins in the Northeast.