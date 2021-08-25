Travel Mass. has one of the most beautiful towns in America, according to Conde Nast Traveler "It's nearly impossible to take a bad photograph here." Downtown Nantucket. Kristi Palma / Boston.com

A “quintessential summer getaway” in Massachusetts is one of the most beautiful towns in the nation, according to Conde Nast Traveler.

The publication released a list of the 26 most beautiful towns in America and included Nantucket.

“These small towns are home to local boutiques, tons of outdoor activities, and restaurant-to-people ratios that lean way in your favor,” wrote the publication about the destinations.

Here’s what Conde Nast Traveler wrote about Nantucket:

Long known as a quintessential summer getaway, travelers come to Nantucket every year to walk among the narrow rows of wood-paneled houses and bike out to the lighthouses that ring the island. Although crescent-shaped Nantucket may be small, it has a mix of terrains ranging from sand dunes and salt marshes to craggy bluffs. It’s nearly impossible to take a bad photograph here. Conde Nast Traveler

Five other New England destinations made the list: Bar Harbor and Camden, both in Maine; Montpelier and Woodstock, both in Vermont; and Block Island, R.I.

View the entire list of 26 most beautiful towns in America.