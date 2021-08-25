Mass. has one of the most beautiful towns in America, according to Conde Nast Traveler

How to Boston
Sign up to receive our essential guide to the city. Delivered to your inbox weekly.
A “quintessential summer getaway” in Massachusetts is one of the most beautiful towns in the nation, according to Conde Nast Traveler.
The publication released a list of the 26 most beautiful towns in America and included Nantucket.
“These small towns are home to local boutiques, tons of outdoor activities, and restaurant-to-people ratios that lean way in your favor,” wrote the publication about the destinations.
Here’s what Conde Nast Traveler wrote about Nantucket:
Long known as a quintessential summer getaway, travelers come to Nantucket every year to walk among the narrow rows of wood-paneled houses and bike out to the lighthouses that ring the island. Although crescent-shaped Nantucket may be small, it has a mix of terrains ranging from sand dunes and salt marshes to craggy bluffs. It’s nearly impossible to take a bad photograph here.Conde Nast Traveler
Five other New England destinations made the list: Bar Harbor and Camden, both in Maine; Montpelier and Woodstock, both in Vermont; and Block Island, R.I.
View the entire list of 26 most beautiful towns in America.
Sign up to receive our essential guide to the city. Delivered to your inbox weekly.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.