Travel A family resort in Vermont is one of the best in North America for fall foliage fun, according to Frommer’s Frolic in a "picture-postcard Vermont landscape." Trapp Family Lodge in Stowe, Vermont. Trapp Family Lodge

Families looking for a fun fall destination can book the perfect leaf-peeping getaway in Vermont, according to Frommer’s.

The publication recently named the Trapp Family Lodge in Stowe, Vermont, among nine “great family resorts for fall foliage fun around North America.”

The list highlights full-service hotels “rooted in the middle of the action,” according to Frommer’s.

Here’s what the publication wrote about Trapp Family Lodge:

“At Trapp Family Lodge in Stowe, explore 2,600 acres of meadows and woods in a picture-postcard Vermont landscape of hillsides made magical by red sugar maples and russet oaks. On naturalist-led outings, meet the shaggy-haired Scottish Highland cattle, hike easy or steep terrain, or learn to navigate by compass. The 35 miles of mountain biking trails make the property a good choice for active teens—wobbly learners feel less tense on the 15 miles of single-track paths. The resort, owned by descendants of Maria and Baron von Trapp, the founders whose story inspired The Sound of Music, shows its Austrian roots. The wooden buildings have gables and overhanging eaves and one of the restaurants, the Bierhall, serves von Trapp-brewed lager, schnitzel, bratwurst, and big pretzels (plus chicken fingers and burgers, too—this is a family that knows a lot about small children).” — Frommer’s

View the entire list of great family resorts for fall foliage fun around North America.