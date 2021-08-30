Travel New England has some of the best hotels in the country, according to USA Today readers The region has outstanding luxury hotels, destination resorts, and more. Ocean House in Watch Hill, R.I. Ocean House

Top-notch waterfront hotels? Check. Stellar destination resorts? Check.

New England has some of the best stays in America, according to USA Today readers.

On Friday, the publication released its lists of America’s best hotels and resorts of 2021 as part its 2021 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards. Several New England getaways made the cut.

The region has two of the best destination resorts in America, according to readers: Hidden Pond in Kennebunkport, Maine, ranked No. 2, and Omni Mount Washington Resort in Bretton Woods, N.H., ranked No. 6. The top destination resort in the country is the Alisal Guest Ranch and Resort in Solvang, Calif.

Advertisement:

Waterfront views abound in New England, but the following three stays ranked among the best waterfront hotels in the nation: Ocean House in Watch Hill, R.I., ranked No. 4; Inn by the Sea in Cape Elizabeth, Maine, ranked No. 7; and White Elephant on Nantucket ranked No. 10. The best waterfront hotel in the land is Acqualina Resort & Residence in Sunny Isles Beach, Fla.

A room at the pet-friendly XV Beacon in Boston. – The Boston Globe

For travelers seeking luxury, two local spots were named among the best luxury hotels: Omni Hotel & Resorts (there are six in New England) ranked No. 5 and Inn by the Sea in Cape Elizabeth, Maine, ranked No. 7. Inn by the Sea also ranked No. 6 on the best eco-friendly hotels list. The No. 1 luxury hotel is Hotel Bennett in Charleston, S.C., and the top eco-friendly hotel is The Ritz-Carlton Charlotte in Charlotte, N.C.

Advertisement:

Migis Lodge at Sebago Lake in South Casco, Maine, ranked No. 9 among the best all-inclusive resorts (No. 1 is The Lodge on Little St. Simons Island in Little St. Simons Island, Georgia). And New Life Hiking Spa in Killington, Vermont, ranked No. 6 among the best wellness retreats (No. 1 is Eupepsia in Bland, Va.)

Finally, Boston has one of the best pet-friendly hotels in the nation at XV Beacon, which ranked No. 3. Pasea Hotel & Spa in Huntington Beach, Calif., ranked No. 1.

For the 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards lists, USA Today travel experts select 20 nominees in topics from food to lodging, destinations to things to do. Then the publication asks readers to cast votes to determine the top 10.