Travel Maine has one of the top 10 bourbon bars in America, according to Yelp You'll find it in Portland. The Independent Ice Co. in Portland, Maine. The Independent Ice Co.

Maine was named one of the best places to go in 2021 and has some of the country’s best hotels and fall festivals. Now there’s another reason to go: Maine has one of America’s best bourbon bars, according to Yelp.

The site released a list of the top 25 bourbon bars in the U.S. and Canada in honor of National Bourbon Heritage Month in September, and The Independent Ice Co. in Portland ranked No. 9. The top bourbon bar in the U.S. is The Moonlight Mile in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Bourbon production “has skyrocketed more than 360 percent” since the turn of the century, Yelp wrote, and therefore bars and restaurants across the country now offer “impressive” bourbon lists.

Advertisement:

The Independent Ice Co.’s Facebook page invites customers to “ see our 400+ bottles and learn from our own in-house Bourbon Stewards on how to pick your new favorite Bourbon.” Servers and bartenders are certified Bourbon Stewards from the Stave and Thief Society, according to the company, which is billed as the first bourbon certification program recognized by the bourbon industry.

“We could not be more pleased,” Lawrence Constantin, owner of The Independent Ice Co., wrote in an email. “We could not have achieved such a flattering milestone and be surrounding by such great company without our dedicated and knowledgeable staff who truly love what they do every day. A big thank you to our loyal customers who make this business such a pleasure!”

Advertisement:

View the entire list of top 25 bourbon bars in the U.S. and Canada.