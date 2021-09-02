Travel A Rhode Island boat is one of the most wishlisted stays on Airbnb this fall It's a former Canadian Coast Guard tugboat. A vintage tugboat in Providence, R.I. is one of the most wishlisted stays this fall on Airbnb. Airbnb

A floating apartment in Providence, R.I., is among the most wishlisted accommodations on Airbnb this season.

The booking platform released a list of the most wishlisted stays this fall, which includes the vintage tugboat-turned-apartment named Aulneau.

“This is of course not your standard Airbnb, but a real tugboat that spent most of its life working in the Great Lakes and Canadian Arctic,” according to the listing. “If you appreciate beautiful old machines, you will love this boat.”

The former Canadian Coast Guard boat, built in 1956, has been “lovingly” converted into an apartment with a bedroom, bathroom, heat and air conditioning, and WiFi. There is no shower, but guests have access to the marina’s full bathroom with shower, according to the listing.

Bronze portholes and the ship’s helm round out the decor, along with custom cabinetry. The boat is within walking distance of downtown Providence, or visitors can relax on the deck, described as “perfect for drinks or dinner with a view of the city.”

Newport, Boston, and the Berkshires, are among the most popular destinations for fall travel, according to the site.

Other wishlisted stays include a treehouse in California, a log cabin in Indiana, and a tiny house in Tennessee. View Airbnb’s most wishlisted stays this fall.