Travel A Vermont destination was named one of the best U.S. small towns for a fall getaway by Travel + Leisure The New England town is a "quintessential autumn destination." Equinox Pond in Manchester, Vermont. Vermont Department of Tourism and Marketing

Travelers looking for a “quintessential autumn destination” will find it in Vermont, according to Travel + Leisure.

The publication recently released a list of the best small towns for a fall getaway and named Manchester, Vermont, among seven “perfect” destinations.

Small towns have been popular this year, according to Travel + Leisure.

“For some travelers, it’s the pleasurable feeling of nostalgia; for others, it’s simply the convenience of encountering fewer tourists,” the publication wrote.

Here’s what Travel + Leisure wrote about Manchester:

“Located in the southwestern part of the state, Manchester is a quintessential autumn destination with fall foliage at its best around mid-October, according to the Vermont Foliage Forecaster. Set between the Taconic and Green Mountain Ranges, the area is perfect for hiking along leafy trails to look for waterfalls and stunning views. Restaurants, shops, boutique hotels, inns, and historic buildings attract visitors to its downtown, recently updated but still maintaining its welcoming atmosphere with new benches, landscaping, and vintage-style streetlights. Take a drive out of town to discover country roads and covered bridges as well as farms, antique shops, apple orchards, and breathtaking scenery. Classic fairs and festivals add to the appeal of an autumn visit.” — Travel + Leisure

This summer, OprahDaily.com named Manchester among 20 breathtaking places to see fall foliage.

Manchester was also recognized for its restaurant The Silver Fork, which Tripadvisor named the best date night restaurant in America.

View the entire list of best small towns for a fall getaway.