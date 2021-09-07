Travel A Mass. town is one of the 25 best places to spot fall foliage in America, according to Reader’s Digest "Starting in late September, the landscape is ablaze with red, yellow, and green." Fall foliage in Lenox. Phil Tuths

A Berkshires town known for its natural beauty will soon be “ablaze” with color, making it one of the best places to spot fall foliage in America, according to Reader’s Digest.

The publication recently named the 25 best places to spot fall foliage in America and included Lenox.

“Photogenic doesn’t even begin to describe these top fall foliage destinations across the country,” wrote the publication.

Here’s what Reader’s Digest wrote about Lenox:

Travelers flock to the Berkshire town of Lenox for its blend of heritage and natural beauty. Starting in late September, the landscape is ablaze with red, yellow, and green. Admire the outdoor surroundings at Kennedy Park and Mount Greylock State Reservation. In addition to hiking, biking, and kayaking, go gallery hopping, browse antique shops, and catch a performance of the Boston Symphony Orchestra. Reader’s Digest

Two attractions are well worth visiting in Lenox, according to the publication: Pleasant Valley Wildlife Sanctuary and The Mount, Edith Wharton’s Home.

Five other New England destinations made the list: Bristol, R.I.; Kennebunkport, Maine; Portsmouth, N.H.; Stowe, Vermont; and Washington, Conn.

Editors determined the destinations by taking into account “countless reviews and hundreds of photographs” of fall foliage and also considered the area’s abundance of fall activities.